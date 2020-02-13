News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Business Movers: Marie Kinsella becomes law partner at Phillip Lee

By Joe Dermody
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 06:03 PM

Here is a selection of people who have begun new roles with companies and organisations in Ireland, including OneLogin, 3Sixty, Philip Lee, Learning Pool, Irish Farmers’ Association and Cork County Council.

Six people who are starting new roles: (top row, left to right) Niamh Vianney Muldoon, David McCarthy, Marie Kinsella; (bottom row, left to right) Sharon Claffey Kaliouby, Brian Rushe, Valerie O'Sullivan.
Niamh Vianney Muldoon has been appointed as senior director of trust and security, EMEA, with identity and access management company OneLogin in Dublin.

With 21 years in security, prior roles include global information security business enablement director with ex-DocuSign, as well as information security risk management roles in financial institutions, the eGaming industry and cloud application providers such as AIB, Paddy Power, and Workday.

In 2004, she became Ireland’s youngest CISSP-certified information systems security professional. In 2015, she was the only Irish woman nominated in the first Women in Technology awards in Europe.

David McCarthy has been appointed as senior business transformation practitioner with business consultancy firm 3Sixty.

A native of Cork with 15 years of industry experience, he has held senior leadership roles dealing with large-scale transformation programmes. He was owner/operator of marketing, lobbying, and public affairs firm McCarthy Consulting, and has held roles with Deaf Enterprises, Saoirse Foundation, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, Mad Pride Ireland and other groups. With 3Sixty, he will lead the delivery of a range of transformation projects in the deployment of new processes and systems, employee engagement, and leadership programmes.

Marie Kinsella has been named as a partner with law firm Philip Lee.

She brings a wealth of expertise in financial services regulation, healthcare and pharmaceutical law, public and administrative law, criminal investigations etc. She has advised on high-profile Irish investigations: Commission

of Investigation into deaths in Leas Cross Nursing Home, the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation, the Portlaoise Inquiry; Scally Inquiry into Cervical Check. She has led in developing healthcare and pharma laws in Ireland and the UK for 20 years.

As an enforcement manager with Central Bank of Ireland, she worked on the tracker mortgage investigation.

Qualified as a solicitor in the UK, she has worked in two leading law firms in the UK.

Sharon Claffey Kaliouby has been appointed as the new vice-president for North America with Learning Pool.

She will lead the Derry-based e-learning company’s US expansion. Sharon was most recently a learning fellow and advisor for Elliott Masie Productions and previously head of global learning and development for State Street Global Advisors in Boston, USA.

She is also co-founder of the #WomeninLearning initiative, one of the 2019 Top 50 Leaders in Learning and Development - Americas, the 2018 Learning and Performance Institute Professional of the Year, and a two-time member of the USFA National gold medal women’s sabre fencing team.

Brian Rushe has recently been appointed as the IFA’s representative to the Teagasc Authority — representing the interests of farmers on the national agri-research body’s non-executive board of governance.

A dairy farmer from Co Kildare, he is also the new deputy president of the Irish Farmers’ Association, having been elected to that post at its AGM in January. He is a former chairman of IFA in Kildare and West Wicklow. He is a Nuffield scholar, where his study topic was; ‘Speaking up for Agriculture — Protecting Farming’s Social Licence’. Brian replaces Richard Kennedy, who has stepped down having completed years on the authority.

Valerie O’Sullivan has been appointed as Cork County Council’s divisional manager for South Cork and the Metropolitan area.

With an Executive MBA, Masters of Business Administration from University College Cork, Valerie joins Cork County Council after 12 years with Cork City Council where she was Director of Services.

She returns to Cork County Hall where, along with managing the Southern Division, she will also oversee Cork County Council’s Directorates of Municipal District Operations and Rural Development; Planning and Development and Roads and Transportation. Valerie takes up her new position from Monday, February 17.

