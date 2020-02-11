Business awards will recognise the contributions made to Cork

Thirty businesses have been shortlisted for the Cork Business of the Year awards that will be announced later this month.

Hosted by the Cork Business Association (CBA) the overall winners will be named at their black-tie President’s Dinner on February 22 at the Vienna Woods.

The awards, which are run in partnership with JCD and the Irish Examiner, recognise the outstanding contribution of businesses and individuals working diligently across varied sectors of business in Cork City and its environs. They are judged by an independent panel of judges.

The finalists are: Best in Retail (sponsored by Cork City Council): Cork Art Supplies, Sheena’s Boutique, Samui Fashion’s.

Best Hotel (sponsored by Kings Laundry): Clayton Cork, City Cork International Hotel, The Maldron South Mall.

Best in Arts, Events and Tourism (sponsored by Irish Hotels Federation): CADA Performing Arts, Nano Nagle Place, Cork International Choral Festival.

Best New Business (sponsored by the Local Enterprise Office): Sisu Aesthetic Clinic, PV Generation, Workvivo.

Best Family Business (sponsored by Musgrave): The Courtyard on Sober Lane, John Daly Opticians, The Herlihy Group.

Best in Digital: Red FM, Visit Cork, Yay Cork.

Best Restaurant (sponsored by The English Market): The Cornstore Restaurant, The Spitjack, Orchids Restaurant in Hayfield Manor.

Best Café (sponsored by The English Market): Café Gusto, The Parlour Café, Café Marius.

Best VFI Pub (sponsored by the VFI): The Franciscan Well Bar, The Oliver Plunkett, Nana’s.

Best in Professional Business Services (sponsored by Peninsula): Lisney, Springboard PR & Marketing, Career Training Internships.

On the night three other awards will be presented; the overall Cork Business of Year (medium business and large business categories) and The Champion of Cork award.

CBA President Philip Gillivan said they had received a record number of entrants.

To be a finalist is a wonderful achievement, and I wish everyone the best of luck on the night. I would like to sincerely thank all of our sponsors, in particular our award sponsor JCD, event partner AIB, and media partner the Irish Examiner.

Some of Cork’s finest chefs have joined forces with Vienna Woods to create a menu that not only showcases their individual creativity but also uses the best local produce.