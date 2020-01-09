News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bank of Ireland warns customers of text message scam

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 05:23 PM

Bank of Ireland is warning customers to be aware of a text message scam in circulation.

It says a fraudulent SMS is currently doing the rounds.

The bank is reminding people it will never ask customers to disclose personal information such as PINs by text or email.

In a tweet, the bank stated: "We are aware of a smishing/fraudulent SMS in circulation.

"Please be aware BOI will never ask you to disclose any of your personal information, PINs or login details by SMS /email.

"Always check with us here if you're unsure. We're here 24/7.

"You can also email 365security@boi.com."

TOPIC: Bank of Ireland

