NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Aughinish Alumina in line for 'major developments'

Aughinish Alumina in Limerick
By Pádraig Hoare
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 06:37 PM

The ultimate owner of Aughinish Alumina in Limerick has said significant investment is planned for the facility, just months after US Government sanctions threatened the future of its 450-plus jobs.

Aluminium and power producer En+ Group, the owner of Rusal, which in turn owns Aughinish, said the Limerick facility was a "major asset" of the firm, and that its strategic position meant it would be bolstered by investment over the next three years.

The firm said in its 2018 report: "It is one of the most technologically advanced and energy-efficient alumina refineries in the world, one of Europe’s largest, and a major alumina asset of the group...Major developments at Aughinish over the next three years will prepare the refinery for different bauxites whilst maintaining its reliability."

En+ said key infrastructure includes a deepwater terminal on the Shannon estuary, a bauxite ore crushing and grinding plant, a single digestion processing unit, a hydrate processing plant, several gas-fired calcination units, and a gas-fired cogeneration plant.

Last year saw a new deep cone thickener in the mud circuit which would help Aughinish to "handle the different bauxites that are expected in the coming years", En+ said.

In its annual report, En+ said the US sanctions imposed on it throughout the majority of 2018 had contributed to a "significant impact on operational results" so far this year, including aluminium sales decreasing by more than 7%.

In January, the US Treasury officially lifted sanctions on Rusal and other companies linked to controlling stakeholder Oleg Deripaska, the Russian billionaire accused of having close ties with the Kremlin.

The US imposed crippling sanctions on Mr Deripaska's business interests and halved Rusal’s value in the process in April last year.

READ MORE

Cork Chamber president call for urgent event centre clarity

Shares in Rusal plummeted as sanctions reverberated across the entire aluminium industry as it scrambled to restore supply chains.

Rusal controlling company En+ said Mr Deripaska’s shareholding was cut from 70% to 44.95% and his voting rights further cut to 35%.

His assets were frozen and he will not be able to receive any dividends from En+, the firm said when the sanctions were lifted in January.

The Russian firm hired House of Lords member Greg Barker to serve as chairman following its restructuring.

Mr Barker is a former climate change minister in the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition, before he was nominated to the Lords by David Cameron in 2015.

The months-long saga had cast a cloud over the future of Aughinish, which has been described as one of the region's best employers.

The fallout led to intense political lobbying to the White House by Irish political leaders, including Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Irish ambassador to the US, Daniel Mulhall.

A letter signed by ambassadors from Ireland, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, the UK, and the EU pressed the Trump Administration on the importance of Aughinish in the global supply chain, as well as to the Limerick region.

Mr Mulhall had warned of the “unintended consequences” of the sanctions on communities such as Aughinish, with 700 direct jobs at stake and another 1,000 who depend indirectly on it.

READ MORE

Weaker oil and gas prices drag down BP profits

More on this topic

New strategy could bring over a million visitors to Limerick

300 new jobs in Limerick as Johnson & Johnson announce €100m expansion

UL to purchase vacant 'eyesore' Dunnes Stores site for €8m

Revenue seize drugs worth €50k in Limerick

KEYWORDS

LimerickSanctionsAughinish Alumina

More in this Section

Weaker oil and gas prices drag down BP profits

Trump sues banks to block congressional summons for business records

Belgian media group to buy INM for €145.6m

US stocks post another record high


Lifestyle

Thinking of hiring a cleaner? Here’s what you need to know

Spotlight on shiraz: 8 things you need to know about this hugely popular grape

Keanu Reeves is the new face of Saint Laurent – here are some of the stylish people he’s joining

Everything that happened at Dior’s star-studded Cruise fashion show in Morocco

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »