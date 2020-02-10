Apple one of the brightest stars in US-Irish success story

Joe Dermody reflects on 40 years of Apple in Ireland.

When Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, came to Ireland to accept IDA Ireland’s first ever ‘Special Recognition Award’ for the company’s contribution to Ireland, it coincided with another high point in the firm’s history.

Apple shares hit a new high over the Christmas holiday period. The company said its customers spent a record amount in its App Store during the final days of the Christmas and new year holidays.

Global App Store spending totalled $1.4bn (€1.2bn) between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, up 16% from the same period in 2018, Apple said in a blog post. Its shares rose 92% in value since the end of 2018.

Of course, Apple must await the outcome of its European court appeal against the severity of the €13bn fine for corporate tax issued imposed on the company by the EU, an appeal which is supported by the Irish Government.

Meanwhile, the company, whose global headquarters are in Cupertino, California, USA, continues to enjoy enviable global growth, built upon a remarkable sales platform of 925 million iPhones worldwide.

Its sales of apps, tablets and its many other consumer devices have cemented its position as one of the most successful companies in the world.

This phenomenal success story was celebrated with the inaugural IDA Ireland award to mark the company’s 40th anniversary in Ireland, presented to Tim Cook by An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, at a ceremony in Dublin.

While in Ireland, Tim Cook also visited Apple’s hub in Hollyhill, Cork, where it has operated since 1980.

Having started with around 60 manufacturing staff, Apple now directly employs around 6,000 people throughout Ireland supporting all aspects of its business.

Since 2012, Apple has invested over €220m to develop its Hollyhill campus, which its expanded again in recent years with a new building that provides space for 1,400 employees.