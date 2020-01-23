News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Aldi to introduce €12.30 per hour Living Wage rate

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 10:44 AM

Aldi Ireland will increase its minimum rate of pay for 2020 to €12.30 per hour.

Aldi store assistants will earn up to €14.40 per hour.

The new rates will come into effect from February 1.

The move will make the supermarket the first Irish retailer to implement the Living Wage Technical Group's rate for its employees.

Aldi is Ireland's highest paying supermarket.

The supermarket has also confirmed the creation of 550 jobs for 2020.

In 2019, it surpassed its goal to hire 500 staff.

"At Aldi we pride ourselves in being one of the best employers in the country, employing almost 4,000 staff from across Ireland and paying them accordingly for the quality work they do," said Giles Hurley, CEO for Aldi UK and Ireland.

"That is why we are delighted to announce that Aldi will again meet the Living Wage Technical Group’s recommended minimum wage of €12.30 per hour, in addition to our plans to hire 550 new staff throughout the year."

