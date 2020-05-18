News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Aldi planning new store openings in Shannon and Limerick as €160m investment programme rolls on

By Geoff Percival
Monday, May 18, 2020 - 05:00 PM

aldi limerick : Aldi has submitted a planning application for its Project Fresh store format on Roches Street as part of its €160m Irish store network investment programme.

Aldi is looking to open stores in Shannon and Limerick as it continues its massive €160m expansion and refurbishment investment in its Irish operations.

The German ‘discount’ retailer expects to open its first shop in Shannon in the first quarter of 2023. 

A planning application for a 1,315 square metre store – along with an additional retail unit – close to the town centre, on Airport Road, has been submitted to Clare County Council. 

Aldi said the project will result in approximately 80 construction jobs and 20 permanent jobs when complete.

Aldi has also put in a planning application for a new store at Roches Street in the centre of Limerick city. 

The company said the plan – which would result in its fourth opening in the Limerick area – has already received overwhelming support from local consumers.

Aldi employs more than 4,000 people across 142 stores in the Republic. 

Its expansion and refurbishment programme - now in its third year - will see an additional nine stores open this year.

TOPIC: Retail sector

