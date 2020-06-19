Air France to resume flights from Cork

Air France will resume operations between Cork and Paris from July 1.

The route initially launched two years ago and will recommence as a twice-weekly service initially, increasing to four times a week for the peak summer period.

The route will be operated by KLM Cityhopper using an Embraer 190, carrying 100 passengers.

In line with Irish Government guidelines, Cork Airport and Air France require customers to wear a face mask or face covering throughout their entire journey from arrival at Cork Airport, during the flight to exiting the Terminal at Paris CDG.

Health Authorities in France have introduced temperature checks for passengers departing from Paris CDG. Customers whose temperature is higher than 38°C may be denied boarding.

Benedicte Duval, General Manager for Air France, UK & Ireland said: "After this challenging period, we are delighted to be in a position to return to our pre-COVID network in Ireland, connecting passengers from Cork with our worldwide network via Paris."

Managing Director of Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy said they were thrilled to welcome the recommencement of operations by Air France at Cork from July 1.

Both our team in the airport and the excellent Air France team look forward to making your journey a safe and comfortable one as you return to flying from Cork in the days, weeks and months ahead.”