AIB customers to be charged for 'contactless' payments from May

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 01:51 PM

AIB customers will soon be charged 1c cent for 'tap' payments.

From May 30, the bank is also introducing a quarterly maintenance fee of €4.50 for current accounts.

It is the third bank to charge for contactless payments, following Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank.

The fees could cost customers an extra €80 a year.

Darragh Cassidy from comparison website Bonkers.ie. believes Irish consumers already pay enough.

He said that the move will "annoy" consumers who may already be paying high mortgage rates.

"The banks are still making lots of money," he pointed out.

