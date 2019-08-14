News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Aer Lingus announce special transatlantic fares following Norwegian withdrawal

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 03:42 PM

Aer Lingus announce special transatlantic fares following Norwegian withdrawal

Aer Lingus has announced special Autumn fares to North America.

The announcement comes following Norwegian's decision to halt its transatlantic flights from next month.

The fares announced today by Aer Lingus start from €139.

The Irish airline operates 16 direct routes between Ireland and North America flying to destinations such as New York, Boston, Washington, Chicago, Los Angeles, Newark, Hartford, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle as well as a recently launched route to Minneapolis-St Paul.

"While the aviation industry is faced with many challenges at present, at Aer Lingus we remain focused on continuing to operate our extensive European and North American networks to service the needs of our guests," said Aer Lingus Chief Operating Officer Mike Rutter.

"We’re proud to have connected Ireland to North America for more than 60 years and wish to reassure our Irish guests that we’re planning for the next 60 with more new routes to come.

"The demand for travel to North America continues to grow and having launched our latest Autumn fares, there’s no better time for our Irish travellers to jet off."

The special Autumn fares cover a number of routes from Dublin as well as two from Shannon.

READ MORE

Ryanair cabin crew in Spain announce 10 days of strikes

More on this topic

Number of passengers remain stranded in Lisbon after Cork flight cancelledNumber of passengers remain stranded in Lisbon after Cork flight cancelled

Irish vision for piloting air travel's next leap forwardIrish vision for piloting air travel's next leap forward

Aer Lingus boosts fleet as Airbus and Boeing up sales

Aer Lingus Regional operator hints at further airline consolidationAer Lingus Regional operator hints at further airline consolidation

TOPIC: http://www.breakingnews.ie/

More in this Section

Shannon Airport Group: Norwegian pull-out to cost region €60mShannon Airport Group: Norwegian pull-out to cost region €60m

Google in jobs search disputeGoogle in jobs search dispute

Hong Kong shares tumbleHong Kong shares tumble

TUI travel giant blames 737 Max and sterling for hitTUI travel giant blames 737 Max and sterling for hit


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin has advice on making the most of this month to ensure eco-friendly propagation.Start rooting now for your plants’ success as a real central attraction

Hoping to exercise her body and inspire her mind, Natalie Bowen seeks out wellness in the mountains and river valleys of Val di Fassa.The path to relaxation is a summer hiking and biking trail in the Dolomites

The American city has declared 2019 a year of theatre. Here’s how to explore the best shows and much more.Peak performance: The art of getting under the skin of Chicago

Port put Portugal on the drinks map but the country’s wines are on the up – and offer amazing value at all price points, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Portuguese wines: The grapes may be unfamiliar but these top drops will be an instant hit

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »