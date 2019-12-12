Aer Lingus adds flight to Greek island as part of summer schedule

Aer Lingus has announced a direct flight from Dublin to Rhodes in time for Summer 2020.

Flights to the Greek island will begin in May next year and will operate twice weekly.

Rhodes offers visitors the chance to "explore ancient temple ruins" and relax on "beautiful sandy beach" as well as seeing the Old Town - a Unesco World Heritage Site.

The flight is the fifth new addition to the airlines 2020 summer schedule.

Aer Lingus will also have flights from Dublin to two Italian cities - Brindisi, Puglia and Alghero, Sardinia.

There will also be flights from Shannon to both Paris and Barcelona.

"We are delighted to announce our first service to Rhodes following the recent reveal of two new direct routes from Dublin to Italy and our new routes from Shannon direct to Paris and Barcelona," said David Shepherd, Chief Commercial Officer at Aer Lingus.

"We have focused on delivering Europe’s most popular sun destinations as part our summer schedule next year and the addition of Rhodes along with our existing service to Athens really opens up Greece and the Greek islands to Irish holidaymakers."

The airline also announced that 2020 will see Aer Lingus’ highest ever capacity to North America with more seats on sale to transatlantic destinations.