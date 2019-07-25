News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
A dozen companies collaborate to create new tech north-west cluster

Left to right: Ronan McCabe (6 Degrees), Lucia Macari (Overstock), David Kenny (Overstock) and Keith Moran (SL Controls) at the launch of Tech North West. Picture: James Connolly
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 10:19 AM

In order to boost career opportunities in the north-west, 12 companies are collaborating to make a "tech cluster".

Tech North West will bring tech companies, start-ups, innovators and educators together with a collective goal to stimulate the tech sector across Sligo, Leitrim and surrounding counties.

Over 1,000 tech jobs have been announced for the region in the last year and this collaboration is hoped to keep the growth going at pace.

The 12 companies involved employ over 400 people between them.

Site Lead Ireland at multinational company Overstock Dave Kenny is the chairman of the group. He outlined what he plans for the group.

“Tech North West is driven by a spirit of collaboration across the tech ecosystem in Sligo, Leitrim and surrounding areas," he explained.

"Our vision for the future is to work together to attract talent, new businesses and inspire the next generation of techies.

"We also want to show people living in Dublin, London and elsewhere that you can have a healthy tech career with progression and continuous learning opportunities while having a great work-life balance.”

Elaine Murphy, General Manager for LiveTiles in EMEA is also part of the new exciting project.

“Not so long ago, the idea of leaving the traditional hubs for a life in the North West region would mean sacrificing your career – that’s no longer the case," she announced.

"The region has been experiencing a string of high-end job announcements in recent years from large tech companies, creating roles across a range of areas including back-end and front-end development, IoT, Data, Cybersecurity, AI and augmented reality.”

The 12 companies who are currently part of Tech North West are:

  • SL Controls
  • Overstock.com
  • LiveTiles
  • CoraSystems
  • 6 Degrees
  • Frankli
  • Clanwilliam Health
  • Anuview
  • Trojan Business Solutions
  • Compupac IT
  • Jalmia Solutions
  • Evolutio Care Innovation

