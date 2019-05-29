NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
93% of adults in Ireland go on holiday at least once a year, survey finds

By Steve Neville
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 12:25 PM

A new survey has revealed that the majority of adults in Ireland go on holiday every year while almost 60% have been to more than seven countries.

An iReach Insights poll found that 93% of adults in Ireland go on holiday at least once a year.

The nationally representative survey of 1,001 adults also found that 59% of adults have been to more than seven countries, with Europe (95%), Ireland (78%) and North America (55%) the most travelled to destinations.

On average, adults here spend over €2,500 on holiday each year, however, 54% feel an increased financial pressure when it comes to planning trips.

70% of respondents are planning to go on a summer holiday this season.

Of those, 63% are planning a holiday abroad with 14% planning a staycation here in Ireland. 23% are considering both.

The survey found that 44% will travel with family, 30% with their life partner and 21% with friends. Only 5% will travel alone.

The study also looked at the most popular destinations for adults in Ireland.

The top five favourite summer destinations abroad are:

  • 1. Spain (35%)
  • 2. Portugal (18%)
  • 3. England (15%)
  • 4. Italy (10%)
  • 5. America (9%)

When compared to the 2018 findings, America has overtaken France fifth place.

Meanwhile, the top five travel destinations within Ireland were:

  • 1. Galway (34%)
  • 2. Kerry (32%)
  • 3. Dublin (24%)
  • 4. Cork (23%)
  • 5. Mayo (17%)

When people were asked about what the enjoyed most about holidays, relaxing (77%) and eating out (62%) proved to be the most popular responses.

In figures released yesterday, the Central Statistics Office revealed that trips overseas by Irish residents increased in the first four months of 2019.

From January to April 2019 Irish residents' trips overseas increased by 9.5% - a jump to 2,472,200.

