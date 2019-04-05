600 new jobs for Limerick as Edwards Lifescience increases investment to €160m

A medical technology company has announced plans to construct a new facility in the Mid-West.

Edwards Lifesciences will spend €160m on the project at Castletroy in Limerick City, and it's expected to employ over 600 people.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar along with Edwards’ company leaders, will break ground on this new facility, which is intended to support Edwards’ global supply network for heart valve therapies.

Mr Varadkar said development in the Limerick region is a "major part" of Project Ireland 20140.

"We are planning for the city to grow by 50 percent over the next two decades through enhanced regional accessibility, improved international connectivity and a competitive, educated workforce.

"The fact that Edwards Lifesciences has chosen Limerick for this new permanent facility is a very positive endorsement of the region as a great place in which to live, work and invest.”

It is hoped the new plant will be open in 2021.

Michael Mussallem, Edwards’ chairman and CEO said: “We are proud to break ground today on a modern, state-of-the-art facility in Ireland that will serve as an important addition to our global supply chain to enable global delivery of our high-quality, life-saving heart valve therapies.

“Since we established operations in Ireland last year, we have appreciation for the excellent business environment to help develop our operations.

"We are also proud that we have had the opportunity to begin to engage in local community activities and initiate educational and professional opportunities for our employees.

"We are confident that the addition of our talented and experienced team in Ireland to our growing workforce in the U.S. and around the world will provide valuable support to our shared goal of serving more patients in need.”