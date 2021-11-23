Hampers tailored to deliver a personal touch is at the heart of Basketcase Hampers.

As founder Stefanie Caffrey explains: “I spotted this niche in the market for gift baskets and hampers that go beyond the average hamper that is available today.”

Basketcase Hampers offers a selection of fun, thoughtful hampers with a more personal and modern touch, perfect hampers for families, little ones and grown-ups.

Founded in 2016, Caffrey says it traces its roots to an events company where her sister worked. They had a client in need of Irish themed luxury gift baskets for their Canadian guests.

“They were running out of time to source and prepare these, so I suggested outsourcing it to me to save them the time and worry,” says Caffrey. “I came up with the idea of presenting a basket of artisan Irish goodies in a small Bodhran (Irish drum) so that their guests could enjoy the snacks and have a little of Ireland to take home with them. These went down a storm.

Best of Ireland hamper, by Basketcase Hampers.

Creative and eye-catching

“This got me thinking that there was no service available in Ireland where you could easily order specific hampers or gift baskets that are tailored to your requirements. There are many companies that need a creative and eye-catching way of presenting their product whilst also including their branding as a key part of the presentation.”

During the pandemic, Basketcase Hampers pivoted into the new world of online sales of Irish Food Hampers and Wellbeing Care Packages, bringing its experience in creating corporate hampers to the online world.

“Thankfully we've been lucky as we were able to do so with the support of their customers, corporate and personal, old and new,” says Caffrey.

For the last few months, Basketcase has been busy planning for the upcoming holiday season, taking a chance this year to offer a selection of hampers, some more traditional and some with a more modern twist.

Along with traditional food and wine they have added a more personal or modern touch to the hampers.

Santa's Little Hamper package, by Basketcase Hampers.

“Our 'Compendium of Games' set is a collection of 50 Traditional Family games like snakes and ladders, Ludo, tiddlywinks, pick up sticks and many more all-in-one handy pack and great to pass the time indoors. There’s also the option of a mindful colouring book or some relaxing lavender bath salts to help create some time out from the stresses this year has brought.

“As the world is becoming increasingly busy, pressure can be high in both personal and working lives. Wellbeing is such a broad but important concept. We have tried to strike the balance between mental wellbeing and pampering with our selection of care packages.

"We hope you love our selection as much as we do, and we look forward to hopefully working with you this year.”

www.basketcase.ie