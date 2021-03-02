A spokesperson for President Higgins confirmed that he “had a five-month-old puppy in training” and “given the times we are in, the President has given him the name Misneach, meaning courage”.
Rebecca Saunders' husband Martin drowned their 3 year old little girl and then himself. In a haze of grief, she allowed Clarissa to be buried in Martin’s arms in a lonely West Cork graveyard. Eight years after her daughter’s tragic death, Rebecca tells her story to Irish Examiner journalist Liz Dunphy.
IMMERSIVE LONGREAD
