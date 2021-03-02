President Michael D Higgins has a new puppy

Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 19:02

The Duchess of Cambridge pets President Michael D. Higgins' dog, Bród, at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin.

A spokesperson for President Higgins confirmed that he “had a five-month-old puppy in training” and “given the times we are in, the President has given him the name Misneach, meaning courage”.

