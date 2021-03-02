A total of 435,895 vaccines were administered up to February 27th – 294,550 first doses and 141,345 second doses.

More than 50,000 people aged over 70 (Cohort 3 in the vaccine priority list) have received their first dose.

In the North, 537,389 people had received their first jab by March 1st, while 35,370 are fully vaccinated.