Number of Covid patients in hospital drops 65% in one month

There are now 475 people on wards receiving treatment, while there are 112 in intensive care units.
Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 08:14

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly told an Oireachtas committee on Tuesday that the HSE was seeing a 95 per cent reduction in the Covid-19 infection rate of hospital staff.

Mr Donnelly also said the large majority of over-85s would have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of this week.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said there are “positive early signs” of the vaccine rollout taking effect, with the number of infections down among vulnerable groups and healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday night fell to the lowest level in more than 10 weeks.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) reported 359 new confirmed cases of the disease, along with a further 14 deaths of Covid-19 patients. This brings to 4,333 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.

Number of Covid patients in hospital drops 65% in one month

