DECLAN COLLEY: New Peugeot's off-road looks mask on-road comfort

In this day and age, it might seem reasonable to assume that any car that has a ‘H’ in its nomenclature is a hybrid, with a combination of electric and internal combustion power sources.

The ‘H’ signature has almost become ubiquitous; there are so many hybrid cars that they will become commonplace.

It is also easy to assume that anything with an ‘X’ in its identifying handle is a four-wheel drive, with so many manufacturers now using the designation to pin-point 4x4 or off-road vehicles.

Which brings us to the Peugeot 508 RXH. This has both the ‘H’ and ‘X’ identifiers in its name and yet it is neither a hybrid nor a four-wheel drive, but a pretty bog standard, two-litre, turbo-diesel estate.

It has a bit of fancy-dan exterior cladding and 30mm of added ride height, which make it look like some sort of ‘all-road’ beast, but it isn’t.

Peugeot did make a hybrid version of the 508, which also had a four-wheel drive system, with the petrol engine pushing the front wheels, and an electric motor in the back propelling the rear ones. But it was hideously expensive and didn’t sell well.

So, the French company decided not to ditch the chunky good looks of the ‘Hybrid4’, but to adapt them to a lesser beast and sell it at a considerably lower price than the allegedly more advanced version.

And so, we now have the 508 RXH, which is pretty similar to the 508 SW (estate), but with added architecture.

When I first drove the 508 RXH, I felt that unmistakably mushy French ride and ever-so vague handling, which combine to provide the sort of passenger comfort levels that car-makers in other countries are unwilling to replicate for fear of being damned at the altar of driving dynamics.

These characteristics are very definitely French, and while you might initially be discommoded by the seemingly perverse on-road manner in which the Peugeot comports itself, you will soon find yourself thinking, ‘hmmm, this thing isn’t so bad after all.’

But that is only after your brain has automatically switched to ‘relax’ mode.

If you are a driver who’s after spirited motoring, then you’re going to be permanently underwhelmed by the 508 RXH.

Indeed, if you’re a sort of cross-country, ‘getting from A to B as quickly as possible driver’, then this car is not for you. It will do the job, certainly, but not in any enjoyable fashion.

But if you like travelling long distances in a particularly comfortable setting, then this is the one you want.

The 508 RXH is most at home on motorways, over long, long distances, where ride and handling sharpness don’t count for much, and where it will gobble up the miles comfortably and leave you with nary a bead of sweat on your brow. It also offers tons of passenger space and acres of cargo room.

Peugeot has acquired the build-quality standards of its German rivals and has eschewed the scratchy plastics and dodgy switchgear which were for so long a trademark of its interiors. In this regard, the company has done wonders of late, and what’s on offer here should fend off criticism from even the pickiest of punters.

The level of equipment is nearly bewildering and the car is chock-full of passenger and driver aids. That said, this Peugeot is a kick-back against the minimalist interior décor designs which prevail right now, especially amongst the Germans.

It is also very solidly put together and while the 7”, multi-function touchscreen might not be as intuitive as you’d like — or as close to the driver as might be preferable (unless you’ve got arms as long as your legs) — the cockpit is still a very nice place to be.

The seating is excellent — you really can’t beat the French when it comes to car seats — and the panoramic roof (with electric sliding blind) adds greatly to the feeling of driver well-being.

The 180 bhp engine — a turbodiesel — is a fine thing, but I did have a quibble with the auto gearbox, which was a little too eager to please and changed gear at times when you didn’t expect it. I also turned off the stop-start system.

Performance-wise, the two-litre BlueHDi will not blind you with brilliance, what with a 220 kph top speed and an 8.9-second 0-100 kph time, but the claimed 4.6 l/100km (60.8 mpg) and the emission level of 119 g/km, for an annual tax bill of €200, should put many minds at rest.

If you want your next car to stand out from the pack, with a few hairy-chested design elements added to make it do just that, then the 508 RXH should be right up your alley.

With its extraordinary level of creature comforts and very relaxed driving demeanour, this car will rack up many, many miles without batting an eyelid and deliver you to your destination as fresh as a daisy.

There might be an element of smoke and mirrors going on here, as the RXH looks like a lot more car than the sum of its parts, but that faux element of its inherent character might actually be one of its most appealing traits.

Colley's verdict

The Cost: €41,780 as tested.

The Engine: Perfectly able two litre turbodiesel with excellent emission levels and consumption rates.

The Specification: Wild. There is so much kit on this thing, it is hard to comprehend it all.

The Overall Verdict: Looks a lot more than the sum of its parts, but very nice nonetheless.