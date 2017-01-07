Hot or not? New looks for home interiors 2017

The 12 days of Christmas expired yesterday and new trends for spring and summer are exploding onto the interiors scene to lure us out of our onesies and into home decorating and restyling projects.

But can our wallets withstand another onslaught so soon? Let’s indulge in some home interiors crystal ball gazing to see what’s hot and what’s not for 2017.

Hot: Velvets and gilt

It’s the Roaring 20s, inspired by Baz Luhrmann’s lavish screen production of The Great Gatsby and the much missed Downton Abbey.

Furniture lavishly upholstered in velvets saturated in jewel tones of emerald green, ruby red, and sapphire blue are supported by mirrors with elaborately decorated gilt frames, and by mirrored occasional furniture.

Not: Cold greys

Grey, streamlined sofas on white tiled floors have been relegated from the premier styling division as we look for comfort, cosiness and a touch of opulence instead.

Hot: Still Hygging away

Nordic Folk and this year’s buzz word — hygge — show a continued trend towards cosy living. Nordic Folk is all about handmade items for the home and an appreciation of being out and about in nature.

Not: Bare minimalism

Nordic minimalism with relentlessly long lines and sharp angles, typically seen in popular Danish and Swedish noir crime series.

Hot: Black, black, black

Matt black finishes are in, especially in table tops, and as an inky black treatment for upcycled vintage furniture.

Not: Pink and blue

Copper and rose gold had so much potential, especially when mixed with dusky pink, but garishly cheap imitations have lowered the tone of both and consigned them to the style skip of 2016.

Hot: Quality vintage

Longevity is in, so buy what will survive, will have lasting visual appeal and withstand changes in décor.

Not: Cheapo buys

Poorly constructed furniture made with mediocre materials, intended for consignment to landfill in a few short years.

Hot: All things Deco

Art Deco style mirrors with elaborate sunburst frames which put less emphasis on the functionality of the mirror and more on decorative impact.

Not: Lean-to mirrors

Large mirrors leaning against a wall, intended to be a chic design feature but in reality looking like something the house removals company forgot.

Hot: Curtailing space

Defined living spaces are in, returning to the division of different rooms for different functions — dining, living and kitchen.

Not: A whistling open range

Open-plan living is off the trends list after years of popularity, as home dwellers seek out more private spaces to flick through Facebook without having to retreat to the bedroom for a quiet moment.

Hot: Glamour in all forms

Glamour lighting that conjures up notions of 1930s tea dances with ladies in satin slip dresses. Think light-reflecting crystal drop pendants and sunburst shades that make a strong styling statement in the home.

Not: Factory bulbs

Bare bulbs and industrial-style functionality are low maintenance but severely lack a shot of glamour.

Hot: Those furry animal throws

Faux fur, which nowadays is getting more and more indistinguishable from the real thing, is the ultimate in textile luxury.

Not: Discomfort and drear

Out go the grey utility throw and cushion covers which smack of austerity and the Second World War ration mentality of make do and mend.

Hot: The Palm court look

Green is the colour of 2017 with 40 shades to choose from so there’s something for everyone. New approaches to its application mean adding in other colours from nature, including purple heathers, nut browns and peacock blue.

Not: Bland tints

Rose Quartz and Serenity Blue were touted as the colours of 2016, a combination which never really worked outside of a bag of Dolly Mixtures.

Hot: The Raj look

Rattan furniture, pineapple motifs, vintage rugs, and outsize house plants placed together, ideally. Just think of the orangery scene in Hitchcock’s Rebecca, or a place where Inspector Poirot might discover a body behind a potted palm.

Not: Itchy, scratchy and dusty

Jute and sisal mats are gone, and with them, fluff-trapping surfaces.

Overall, 2017’s looks are not so much prescriptive but, instead, encourage us to put together a home that is about being true to ourselves, reflecting our individual interests and picking out details of what appeals from different styles, but with an emphasis on quality and detail and above all, longevity.