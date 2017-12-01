Festive beauty crackers are better than ever this Christmas

From the affordable to the extravagant, this year’s festive beauty crackers are better than ever, says Katie Wright

CHRISTMAS crackers have come a long way, haven’t they? Gone are the days when paper hats and miniature screwdriver sets would suffice, now it’s all about beautiful cracker-shaped boxes that house minis of the make-up and skincare variety.

They may not actually go ‘bang’, but lay these gorgeous creations on your Christmas table and they’re sure to elicit oohs and aahs from guests, as they discover the treats inside.

From budget to blowout, here’s our pick of the most banging beauty crackers 2017 has to offer...

1. It’s a Cracker Lip Gloss Set, €17 for six, Mad Beauty

Perfect if you’ve got youngsters coming round for Christmas, each hot pink cracker in Mad Beauty’s bargain six-piece set comes with a fruity flavoured lip gloss.

2. Joules Crackers, €13 for four, Boots

Inside these pretty printed crackers from Joules, you’ll find a bath fizzer, hand cream, lip balm, or pair of soaps.

3. Baylis and Harding Beauticology Carnival Cracker Set, €7.45

We love the candy stripes and carousel motifs on this Beauticology set, which does actually include hats and jokes — hurrah! Plus, either a Candy Apple Body Wash or Sweet Caramel Popcorn Body Lotion.

4. Bulldog Original Moisturiser Cracker, €8 each, Boots

We’re not saying that a man shouldn’t indulge in a popcorn-scented body lotion if he wants, but beauty crackers do tend to be skewed towards ladies’ desires. Not so with Bulldog’s manly crackers, which house a full-size Original Moisturiser from the award-winning grooming brand.

5. Caudalie Vinosource Cracker ,€10.95 each, Lookfantastic

Within each chic berry-coloured box from French skincare specialists Caudalie, you’ll discover a mini moisturiser, serum and micellar water, perfect for popping in your carry-on bag next time you’re jetting off to Paris for the weekend, naturally.

6. Nuxe Skincare Cracker, €12 each, Feelunique

Another trio of treats from a beloved French brand, this year’s Nuxe cracker offers travel-sized cleansing water, moisturiser and celeb favourite, the shimmering Golden Dry Oil. Divine.

7. Make Up Forever Smoky Lash Cracker, €19.40

Definitely one for the make-up mavens, this lip-printed cracker contains a full-size Smoky Lash Mascara from the brand that make-up artists love, plus a cute, red patent purse.

8. Perfect Twist Blur It Cracker, €17 each, Erborian

Give your guests the gift of flawless skin with the Blur It cracker from Erborian, which holds a brightening BB Cream and a blurring Pink Perfect Cream from the trendy French-Korean company.

9. Festive Frangipani Cracker, €17 each, Elemis

Give the festive season a floral feel with the Elemis Frangipani cracker, which comes with a generously-sized shower cream and body oil, both scented with the divine tropical aroma.

10. Distinguished Treats Cracker, €25.99 each, Boots

Heading into the premium Christmas category, Molton Brown’s forest green cracker is described as ‘for him’, but we think it’s suitable for ladies or gents, seeing as the shower gels inside are in gorgeous unisex scents, like Tobacco Absolute and Black Peppercorn.

11. Joyful Treats Cracker, €23.45 each, Lookfantastic

In chic dove grey with pine-tree green ribbons, Espa’s Joyful Treats Cracker is one for the minimalists - and the tube of Nourishing Hand Cream and Lip Treatment inside are equally chic.

12. Merry & Bright Cracker, €34.80 each, Feelunique

Bringing together the ultra-effective Overnight Facial Serum with the uber-moisturising Intense Hydrating Booster, Sarah Chapman’s shiny silver Merry & Bright Cracker will delight skincare obsessives.

13. Crazy Colourful Cracker, €38.50 each, Jo Malone

The mack daddy of beauty crackers, the sizeable Jo Malone cracker comes with three luxury mini treats — Blackberry & Bay Cologne, Basil & Neroli Body & Hand Wash and English Pear & Freesia Body Creme. It’s a fragrant festive delight.