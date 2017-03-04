Kenny under pressure to apologise for Shatter sacking

Enda Kenny is coming under pressure to apologise for wrongly sacking his former minister Alan Shatter, who has made fresh claims that the Taoiseach has a “casual relationship with the truth”.

Mr Kenny has been forced to defend his actions over the 2014 Guerin report on garda misconduct, after Mr Shatter said he had spent three years clearing his name over the “flawed” document.

Mr Shatter said the report on gardaí by barrister Sean Guerin, which wrongly criticised his failings as a minister, needed to be pulled from circulation or amended.

He was speaking after the Court of Appeal this week said the Guerin conclusions about Mr Shatter were reached in breach of fair procedures and constitutional and natural justice. Mr Shatter was never given a chance to reply to Guerin’s findings in the report.

He criticised the barrister’s findings as well as Enda Kenny on RTÉ radio.

It was “crazy” the barrister had done the report and made findings against him which led to his forced resignation without a right of reply, he said.

“The Taoiseach was wrong to have accepted the report when I sounded a warning as to how Mr Guerin conducted his inquiry. I believe I am entitled to have the Dáil record corrected. I believe I am entitled to an apology from the Taoiseach for the manner in which he dealt with this matter.”

Asked if he had been sacked by the Taoiseach, Mr Shatter replied: “Of course I was, I was put under pressure by him.”

Mr Shatter also said neither the current Garda Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan nor her predecessor Martin Callinan said anything inappropriate about garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe to him.

Criticising his party’s commitment to law and order since his departure, Mr Shatter added: “Respect for the rule of law has been somewhat wanting.”

On foot of the court’s decision, the State will have to pay Mr Shatter’s legal costs. The case could, though, be appealed to the Supreme Court.

Mr Shatter resigned in 2014 after the Guerin report said he failed to heed Sgt McCabe’ s concerns. The O’Higgins commission later said Mr Shatter had addressed whisteblower concerns appropriately.

Mr Kenny’s spokesman yesterday rejected charges made by Mr Shatter. The Guerin report had also been removed from government websites, he said.

