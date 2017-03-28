Home»Today's Stories

Irish Rail and Dublin Bus to support Bus Éireann; all-out transport strike on the cards

Tuesday, March 28, 2017
By Elaine Loughlin
Political Reporter

A national transport strike is now on the cards with Irish Rail and Dublin Bus workers expected to follow their colleagues in Bus Éireann onto the picket lines.

Hundreds of thousands of commuters have already been left stranded since Friday, as the fifth day of an all-out strike at Bus Éireann begins.

The board of the transport company was yesterday unable to sign off on its 2016 accounts and could not set a budget for the year ahead because of its precarious financial situation which has put it on the brink of insolvency.

The company is now looking at up to 300 redundancies. However, Bus Éireann has warned that without a plan which “encompasses the necessary work practice changes to generate savings” it will not be able to fund a voluntary redundancy scheme.

Stephen Kent, chief commercial officer with Bus Éireann said that, while he hoped the company will not have to seek examinership, it was “certainly a matter for the board to consider”.

Dublin Bus and Irish Rail workers are to be balloted next week on a “sympathy” strike in support of Bus Éireann employees.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Latest: Dublin Bus and Irish Rail staff to be balloted on industrial action 'in support of Bus Éireann staff'

Public faces fourth day of travel disruption

Bus Éireann strike: 'This is the 21st century, we need proper funding of public transport'

Efforts to solve Bus Éireann’s financial woes were too little, too late

More in this Section

Garda commissioner offered a lifeline as Fianna Fáil back away from no confidence motion

Nicola Collins’ violent death shocks community in Cork

Fraudsters target international students looking for accommodation

Man threatened widow ‘I’ll get you’, says witness


Breaking Stories

Nicola's violent death shocks community in Cork

Fans in court over pre-match showdown

Cabinet to discuss Garda breath test controversy this morning

Garda boss offered lifeline as Fianna Fáil back away from motion of no confidence

Lifestyle

There's little help or understanding about Lyme disease in Ireland

Making Cents: Lot of work to do before you hand in your notice

Norman Reedus explains how The Walking Dead is keeping one step ahead

Meet the US firefighter running the Cork City Marathon with his severely ill daughter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 25, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 18
    • 27
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 