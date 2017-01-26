Home»Today's Stories

Here's how to spend that €88m Euromillions jackpot

Thursday, January 26, 2017
How would you spend €88m? Here are a few options.

Palatial property, Coliemore, Dalkey, Dublin, is on sale for €10.5m.

A Premier League football team: No, you’re not going to get your mitts on Liverpool or Manchester City for €88m, but the chairman of Middlesbrough, Steve Gibson, just this month turned down an offer of £50m (€58m) from Chinese investors. €88m is roughly £75m — would that be enough to persuade Gibson to hand over the keys to his boyhood club?

You’d probably need to spend a few extra quid before the end of the current transfer window, however ‘Boro are currently just four points off the relegation places. Or, if you’re a Liverpool fan, you could give the club a few quid so they can try and buy Luis Suarez back from Barcelona.

An island: Actually, you could buy a few islands for €88m. A quick look at privateislandsonline.com shows a few sun-drenched islands around the coast of Belize going for as little as €300,000.

Lotto baker: Dolores McNamara from Garryowen, Limerick, is Europe’s biggest Euromillions winner. Dolores collected her cheque for ?115,436,126 in National Lottery offices in Dublin.

Up the scale there are options for $5m (€4.6m) and $6m in locations as far-flung as Canada and Fiji. For a genuine whopper, try the large island in the Ionian Sea situated between the islands of Ithaka and Lafkada, on sale for €45m.

The leftover cash could be put towards fitting it out with pubs and a few decent chippers:vladi-private- islands. de/en/islands-for-sale/ europe-mediterranean/greece/greek-island-in-the-ionian-sea/

A big house: Ireland has plenty of castles for sale, or you could just go for a palatial property, such as this one, listed on fivestar.ie/luxury-property-sales/coliemore-dalkey/

Overlooking Dalkey Island, it has 5769sq ft of space, plus living in Dalkey means you’re mixing in all the right circles. Kick a football hard enough and who knows, it might in Bono’s garden. It’s on sale for €10.5m.

The SYCARA V could be yours for €62.5m.

A mega-yacht: www. burgessyachts.com/en/sale-purchase-category/yachts-for-sale/ has a few choice yachts for sale, such as the SYCARA V, which can accommodate up to 20 guests and has a top speed of 16 knots. It’s yours for a mere €62.5m. Beat the devastating effects of global warming and melting ice-caps by sailing around the planet. But, avoid roaming pirates.

A work of art: Fancy having a Rubens on your wall? Massacre of the Innocents by Peter Paul Ruben sold in 2002 for around $77m, so it might have appreciated in value since, but it’s worth asking before trying to pick up a Rothko instead.

Massacre of the innocents by Paul Rubens sold in 2002 for €77m.

Or you could give a load of it away to charity and people who actually need it.

According to Jim Walsh of the Society of the St Vincent de Paul, the charity spent a total of €77m in 2015 aiding its clients.

With only a fraction of that money coming from the State, an extremely generous Euromillions winner could effectively bankroll a large national charity for a year.

