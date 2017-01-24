Cabinet defends €60m rural boost plan

The Government has been forced to defend plans to rejuvenate rural towns and villages after the opposition claimed the promised €60m cash injection will amount to just €100,000 per community.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny and a string of rural-based ministers insisted the initiative will help bring the economic recovery to isolated regions yesterday, amid repeated criticism from Fianna Fáil and Labour that the policy is a “rehash” of previous plans and offers few tangible benefits.

The targets detailed in the 71-page plan — which are based on the five areas of sustainable communities, enterprise and employment, rural tourism, culture and improving infrastructure and connectivity — include:

A €60m funding boost for 600 towns and villages this year;

A €50m increase in sports and cultural facility spending;

135,000 new jobs by 2020, including 5,000 construction jobs and increased focus on apprenticeship and training scheme opportunities;

A 40% increase in regional foreign direct investment by the end of the decade;

A 12% increase in overseas visitors during that period

A doubling of flood relief works investment by 2021;

Increased financial supports for 4,000 new community projects and,

New incentives for families to refurbish derelict buildings and turn them into homes.

In addition, the plan promises to build 18 new rural primary care centres by the end of next year, increase rural-based gardaí by 3,200 and drastically improved broadband in line with previously announced plans to address the fact some areas have internet speeds 36 times slower than urban centres.

Speaking at the launch of the plans at Ballymahon, Co Longford, Taoiseach Enda Kenny — who was flanked by Rural Affairs Minister Heather Humphreys, Communications Minister Denis Naughten, parliamentary party chair Martin Heydon, and minister of state for regional development Michael Ring, among others — said the targets will help to rejuvenate recession-damaged parts of Ireland.

The Taoiseach said the plan has “something in this for everybody”, adding that rural Ireland “does not need to be saved or rescued” but should instead be supported to achieve its potential.

However, despite the positive remarks, opposition parties heavily criticised the plans. Fianna Fáil rural affairs spokesman Éamon Ó Cuív said the plan is “a rehashing of existing schemes”, adding four previous rural action plans “failed” to rejuvenate the regions.

Labour regional development spokesman senator Denis Landy labelling the plan as “fake news”, said the reality is the €60m fund will mean just €100,000 per town.

Macra na Feirme president Sean Finan last night welcomed the plan, but said it “needs to be fully resourced with a dedicated budget ”.

While employers group Isme similarly welcomed the measures, Irish Rural Link’s Seamus Boland said the funding involved should be seen as just a “down-payment” and that rural Ireland needs real and not “yellow pack” jobs.