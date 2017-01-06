Accused refusing to co-operate with psychiatric assessment, judge told

Home»Today's Stories

Friday, January 06, 2017
Liam Heylin

The man who allegedly declared in Cork that terrorist attacks in France brought him joy has refused to co-operate in having himself psychiatrically evaluated, it emerged yesterday.

Smael Heirouche: Judge says there is 'no sign of psychiatric illness'. Picture: Larry Cummins

Smael Heirouche was back before Cork District Court yesterday where he faces a charge of making threats to kill or cause serious harm.

The case had been adjourned until yesterday to allow time for the accused to be seen by a psychiatrist.

A report was presented to Judge Olann Kelleher.

Judge Kelleher said: “There is no sign of psychiatric difficulty. He was seen by the prison psychiatrist on three occasions but he is refusing to engage, he refuses to co-operate. There is no sign of psychiatric illness.”

Judge Kelleher noted from his colleague’s notes on previous dealings with the case that Mr Heirouche was also refusing to engage with the court.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said: “I am speaking to him, he is speaking to me. The accused has instructed me, for instance, to appeal the High Court the refusal of his bail application. I have also had communication with members of his family on his behalf.”

Inspector John Deasy said: “The file in the case has gone to the DPP’s office. I made an enquiry of the DPP. No directions are yet available.”

Judge Kelleher remanded Mr Heirouche in custody until January 19.

When the case was in court shortly before Christmas, Mr Buttimer’s colleague indicated the defendant was refusing to give legal instructions of any kind.

Detective Garda Geraldine Daly previously testified that she arrested Mr Heirouche at Bridewell Garda Station on November 16.

The detective said she took statements of complaint from two French nationals who were living with the accused at a rented property at James St, Cork. They stated that his attitude towards them changed on November 14 when his behaviour became erratic.

“He was quoting the Koran,” Det Garda Daly said. “They did not have the same belief. He did not take kindly to this. He made reference to recent terrorist attacks in France. He said it was excellent and it gave him great joy.”

Det Garda Daly said the two French men who made complaints to gardaí that the defendant called them Zionists and allegedly said: “Zionists should have their throats cut.”

One of the complainants said he believed Mr Heirouche was going to kill him, Det Garda Daly said. She said the injured party recorded some of this interaction on his mobile phone.

Det Garda Daly said Mr Heirouche claimed he was making the threat in the name of Islamic extremism.

During the interview, he allegedly said that if he had a sword, he would cut the heads off Jewish people.

