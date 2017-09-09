Home»Today's Stories

800,000 people have literacy and numeracy problems

Saturday, September 09, 2017
By Evelyn Ring
Irish Examiner Reporter

Approximately 800,000 people in Ireland have problems with basic tasks which involve reading and interpreting information, according to an international think tank.

Education Minister Richard Bruton; Kilkenny hurling manager Brian Cody; Dr Inez Bailey, CEO of Nala; and Dr Anthony Mann, OECD senior policy analyst.

Senior policy analyst with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Dr Anthony Mann, was a guest speaker at a conference organised by the National Adult Literacy Agency to encourage people to improve their literacy, numeracy and digital skills.

“Skills have become the global currency of dynamic 21st economies — driving economies and transforming lives,” he said.

“Far too many people of working age lack the basic skills in literacy and numeracy necessary to participate fully in work and society.”

Dr Mann said basic skills, such as English and maths, had become far more important because people needed to be more flexible and adaptable.

Those who were better at processing and communicating information were more likely to be employed, he said. People’s skill level also affected their health and their engagement in the community.

About 28% of people of working age in Ireland have problems with basic tasks involving reading and interpreting information — that equates to 800,000 people.

And about 25% of young people leaving formal education were not able to read the instructions on a box of medicine or work out how much fuel they had left in their car.

Dr Mann said Nala’s ‘Take the first step’ campaign was very important because a lot of people did not realise that they lacked basic literacy and numeracy skills.

“It’s quite easy to go through life not really understanding the extent of it. A lot of people do not do well in education. School is not a happy memory for lots of people,” he said.

The most recent OECD survey of adult skills showed that 550,000 Irish adults are at or below level one on a five-level literacy scale and 750,000 are below level one for numeracy. Over one million adults are at or below level one on using technology to complete tasks.

These low levels indicate that individuals may not be able to fill in an application form, add up a bill, search the web, vote or help children with homework.

The campaign features four students — all early school leavers — sharing their positive stories about returning to education to improve their literacy and numeracy.

Nala chief executive, Dr Inez Bailey, said people who returned to education often found that the hardest part was taking the first step.

“We want people to know that they are not alone and there are lots of options to suit their needs,” she said.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Literacy, Numeracy

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Bloody secrets of Vinegar Hill revealed

Murphy’s social housing plan ‘falls far short’

‘You need that house to live a life’

Homeless man sleeps soundly outside summit


Breaking Stories

16-year-old girl missing in Mullingar

Met Éireann issue yellow weather warning in Clare

Almost €15k worth of goods seized by Revenue in Louth and Dublin

'Irate' motorists narrowly avoid hitting traffic wardens in two separate incidents

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Token, 72-74 Queen Street, Smithfield, Dublin 1

Olivia O'Leary looks to her own future as she kicks off a new life chapter

How can employers be more accessible to people with disabilities

Back to school food with Darina Allen

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 06, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 18
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 