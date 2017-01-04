Home»Business

UK grocery prices below 2015 levels

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Martinne Geller

UK grocery prices rose slightly from November to December, according to data from tracking website www.mySupermarket.com

But prices remained lower than the previous year due to competition that has limited the impact of Brexit-related cost inflation.

A basket of 35 commonly bought grocery items cost £83.33 (€103.54) in December, mySupermarket.com said yesterday, up from £83.18 in November.

The rise was driven by higher prices for fresh items such as bananas, grapes and carrots, it said.

READ NEXT Marine Le Pen slams euro as French poll campaign hots up

Overall, the basket was still nearly 3% cheaper than it was in December 2015, the company said, as Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s battle for shoppers.

Economists and retail experts expect inflation to creep into the UK market after last year’s vote to leave the EU caused a steep drop in the value of the British currency, making imported goods more expensive.

“Despite a rise in December, our Groceries Tracker Basket costs less in December compared to January and shows how the highly competitive price wars between retailers has helped protect shoppers from any subsequent rises caused by current affairs,” said mySupermarket chief executive officer Gilad Simhony in a statement.

The tracker covers nearly 5,000 products across supermarkets Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Lidl and Morrisons.

The sharp fall in the value of sterling since the UK voted to turn its back on the EU has led to forecasts that UK inflation will leap as much as 5% this year.

Some international makers of consumer electronics goods and business software have already announced large price rises for their products in Britain, to compensate from a loss in the value of sterling of their UK sales. 

Sterling was the worst performer of major currencies, but has recently clawed back some losses as the UK economy defied forecasts of a slump.

— Reuters and Irish Examiner staff

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS brexit, grocery prices

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Clarity on company relocations expected

Paris in 20,000 Brexit jobs bid

Brexit set to hinder growth in jobs

Farming Conference to assess rural impact of Brexit

More in this Section

Spending by consumers will be in spotlight

Time for Enda Kenny to ditch the old ways and think about reform

Digital field may be first trade wars battleground

Danny McCoy: Protect competitiveness


Breaking Stories

Hands-on with the Honor 6X

US stocks begin 2017 with gains after three-day losing streak

Toyota the top-selling car manufacturer in Ireland for 2016

This teenager has invented a phone charger powered by the human body

Lifestyle

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

What happens when your name and identity clash

Meet two of 2017’s ‘Operation Transformation’ leaders

Ten of the best events around Europe for fans of classical music and opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 