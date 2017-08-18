Home»Business

Brexit: UK-based firms in no rush to relocate

Friday, August 18, 2017
Alistair Smout

A majority of businesses are yet to change their strategic planning due to Britain’s decision to leave the EU, a survey of chief financial officers shows.

The Reuters survey found only 12% of CFOs had investigated moving operations out of Britain, and while 34% said that they anticipated the number of employees in the UK decreasing, only 19% said they planned to relocate staff as a result of Brexit.

Big businesses were vocal in the run-up to the referendum in June of last year that a vote to leave the EU could hit investment and the labour market, with uncertainty lingering over sectors from financial services to the car industry.

However, the survey of 200 CFOs across Britain and Europe found that 69% of businesses had not seen an impact from the vote for Brexit on their strategic planning.

“The results suggest a relatively muted response from business so far – not the knee-jerk reaction that some expected,” said Laurence Kiddle, MD for the EMEA Tax and Accounting business of Thomson Reuters.

Some are changing their plans in response to Brexit already, with 21% of all CFOs saying they had held off from expanding in the UK as a result of the vote. Earlier this month Royal Bank of Scotland said it will move 150 jobs to Amsterdam due to Brexit. However, the survey suggests that CFOs are, on average, so far sanguine about Britain’s departure from the bloc.

Confidence among the CFOs in Theresa May’s ability to generate a positive deal for business is just 3.5 out of 10, the survey shows. The CFOs place most trust in finance minister Philip Hammond and Bank of England governor Mark Carney.

Reuters


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

ComReg wants overhaul of ‘lo-cost’ phone numbers

Cybercrime is ‘bigger than global drug trade’

Voxpro: The €150m firm that began life with six staff above a Cork pub

Shannon-based company buys Swedish firm for €7.9m


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

US stocks tumble to worst loss in three months

Starbucks founder questions America's 'moral fibre'

Report shows 11% rise in '.ie' domain registrations

Voxpro in jobs pledge after €150m takeover

Lifestyle

Can experiencing awe really make us better people?

Summer solutions to survive the school holidays on a budget

An Inconvenient Sequel offers solutions rather than problems

Irish fans remember Elvis Presley 40 years after his death

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

    • 7
    • 16
    • 17
    • 25
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 