Home»Sport

Injured Seamus Coleman still an important influence in Everton dressing room

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 05:12 pm

Seamus Coleman may be entering the final stages of his long recovery from a double leg break, but he remains an important influence in the Everton dressing room, writes Stephen Barry.

Goodison Park has been a crisis zone for much of the season, with their search for a permanent manager entering its sixth week and a 4-1 hammering at Southampton leaving them languishing in 16th position.

It’s at this troubled time that midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye has praised Coleman’s leadership and enduring spirit.

“We have strong leaders like Phil Jagielka, Wayne Rooney and Seamus Coleman,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“Seamus can shout every time - that’s the truth. But we need it.

“Seamus is the best example.

“He has great spirit even though he doesn’t play. He comes in every game into the dressing room and tries to talk to everyone. Like on Thursday [when they lost 5-1 at home to Atalanta].

“He is with the team every time and we need this spirit.

“You can hear his shouting!”

Coleman hasn’t played since March but caretaker manager David Unsworth said recently the Donegal-native was “progressing nicely”.


KEYWORDS

SoccerEvertonSeamus Coleman

More in this Section

Carl Frampton vows to fight Cyclone’s legal action

Ireland to face All Blacks for next November’s autumn internationals

Jurgen Klopp would rather quit than see Liverpool close out games by cheating

Ireland's Joy Neville named World Rugby Referee of the Year


Today's Stories

Adam Byrne living his Ireland dream

Alex Wootton catches Johann van Graan’s eye

Glanmire delight, but DCU go top

Colm Cooper’s long year ends in frustration

Lifestyle

The Butter Exchange Band will go marching far into the future

Online Lives: Adam Coleman - Fashion and social issues blogger

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

The islands of Ireland: A Rising tide and the arrival of the Aud at Illauntannig

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »