Home»Viewpoints

COLM O'REGAN: The comfort zone is such a nice place

Monday, October 30, 2017
By Colm O'Regan

The comfort zone gets a lot of bad press. Why? The comfort zone is such a nice place. It fits us perfectly, says Colm O'Regan.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Tackling the attic and the 'War on Stuff'


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Court orders evacuation of house containing 18 people in bunk beds

Army deserter to give evidence at death inquest of man shot at Christmas dance

Woman, 66, accused of sexually assaulting minor 40 years ago obtains stay on trial

Sword killer remanded in custody on failing to return to jail after day release

Lifestyle

Take a walk on the wild side with award-winning wildlife cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson

Meet the Birdman of Allihies

Online Lives: Elaine Hall

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »