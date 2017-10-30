The comfort zone gets a lot of bad press. Why? The comfort zone is such a nice place. It fits us perfectly, says Colm O'Regan.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Tackling the attic and the 'War on Stuff'
Breaking Stories
Court orders evacuation of house containing 18 people in bunk beds
Army deserter to give evidence at death inquest of man shot at Christmas dance
Woman, 66, accused of sexually assaulting minor 40 years ago obtains stay on trial
Sword killer remanded in custody on failing to return to jail after day release
Lifestyle
Take a walk on the wild side with award-winning wildlife cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson
Meet the Birdman of Allihies
Online Lives: Elaine Hall
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job