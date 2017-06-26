Home»Video»Lifestyle

Check out these stunning views of Cork city from the famous River Lee

Monday, June 26, 2017

Videographer Larry Cummins took to the River Lee in a kayak and captured some stunning views of Cork city last week.

The River Lee is renowned for the many kayaks and rowing boats often seen travelling along the water, with Cork Boat Club located just upshore from the Marina at Blackrock.

Larry Cummins took it upon himself to experience paddling down the River Lee and managed to capture some stunning views of the city from his kayak.

He joined Jim Kennedy of Atlantic Sea Kayaking during a sunny evening trip which took them under some of the city's bridges.

