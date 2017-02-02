Home»Tech Now»Movies

J.J. Abrams producing supernatural WWII film

Thursday, February 02, 2017

The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams is producing a new supernatural World War II film set during the invasion of Normandy.

The new film tells the story of two paratroopers on a mission during D-Day who quickly discover that the Nazis have been experimenting with supernatural forces.

Titled Overlord, the new film tells the story of two paratroopers on a mission during D-Day who quickly discover that the Nazis have been experimenting with supernatural forces.

The article notes that Son of a Gun’s Julius Avery will be directing the film, based on a script from Bill Ray and Mark L. Smith (The Revenant).

The film was originally acquired by Paramount back in 2007, and there’s no indication yet as to when it will be released.

