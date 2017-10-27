Home»Sport»Soccer

PAUL ROUSE: What type of men win an All-Ireland in time of war?

Friday, October 27, 2017

In considering these men, it is impossible to ignore the political climate of 1917, writes Paul Rouse.

The UCD Collegians team who won the 1917 All-Ireland Hurling Championship for Dublin.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

UCDdublinCollegiansall-irelandhurling1917
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Banking scandal means more of the same as Donohoe fails first big test

Michael Clifford: It looks like a cover-up, walks like a cover-up, and smells like a cover-up...

The lesson is that struggling preschool staff want a fair wage

To sympathise with the groomer is to fall prey


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Unrepentant Max Verstappen regrets choice of words in US outburst

Ex-Leinster out-half Felipe Contepomi to be inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame

Lewis Hamilton has 'no expectations' as he bids to seal fourth world title in Mexico

5 ways football fans spent their time during a delay to a cup draw

Lifestyle

Chef Marek Sulg’s magic touch

'Jazz doesn’t exist': New Orleans trumpeter Nicholas Payton happy to mix it up

Kathy Griffin - Catch her while you can

Schools set to study up on mental health

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 25
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »