Tralee Warriors steeled for crucial Killester trip

Friday, October 27, 2017
John Coughlan

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors coach Mark Bernsen believes his side will face a true test of character when they travel to Dublin tomorrow for a crucial Men’s SuperLeague clash against in-form Killester.

The Warriors lost their opening game of the campaign to UCC Demons and Bernsen knows Killester are a side with serious depth that will take some beating on their home court.

“When you think Killester haven’t had an American for three weeks and are still producing tremendous performances, it shows the depth they have at their disposal.”

In last week’s win over UCD Marian, Killester produced awesome basketball in the last quarter that saw them run out 25-point winners.

Bernsen added: “How many sides will defeat UCD by 25 on their home court without an American and I would say the answer is not many.”

The Warriors are awaiting Paul Dick’s first appearance of the season but coach Bernsen believes he is six to eight weeks away from full fitness.

UCC Demons make the long trip north to play Belfast Star with a doubt still hanging over the fitness of player-coach Colin O’Reilly.

O’Reilly, who has missed Demons last two games, is still nursing a leg injury although hopes he is close to a return.

O’Reilly said: “To be honest I am just taking medical advice and when you are told rest, it would be foolish not to take heed.”

Demons have surprised many in this campaign but coach O’Reilly believes there is more to come from his rookie squad.

“It’s hard to believe we haven’t had a full squad of players in any game this season so I am confident we will be okay if we stay healthy.”

DCU Saints were shock winners over Griffth College Swords Thunder in the cup last weekend but have another tough task when they visit UCD Marian, who were walloped on their home court by Killester.

Saints have a quality American in Dee Proby and coach Joey Boylan is urging his players to build on the Swords win.

Boylan said: “I would like to think we can put in another good shift against a side that will be determined to put last week’s defeat to Killester behind them.”

Griffith College Swords Thunder have a chance to get back to winning ways when they travel west to play Maree.

Kubs coach Mark Ingle is still in search of their first win and they could be in for another tough evening when they host Templeogue at Greendale.

Ingle said: “We are finding the going rather tough but the bottom line is we have a very young side that are gaining valuable experience.”

In the Women’s Super League, the big game on Sunday will see DCU Mercy face champions Liffey Celtics.

The Kildare side had to battle to win at home to Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell last weekend and coach Mark Byrne will be hoping his side can match the intensity of DCU.

Ambassador UCC Glanmire host Portlaoise Panthers at the Mardyke Arena with coach Mark Scannell urging his troops to stay focused on the job in hand.


