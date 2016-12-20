David Meyler ready to fight for his spot at Hull

David Meyler has played down the prospect of a January move away from Hull City, despite admitting frustration at how his season has evolved.

The Cork man has frequently found himself out of Mike Phelan’s side, despite the club’s plummet to the foot of the Premier League table. But with two years left on his contract, the midfielder insisted he is going nowhere soon.

“I wouldn’t look at it,” said the Republic of Ireland international. “I haven’t played for the last few, but I just need to work harder myself. We’ve been disappointed with the results, but we’ve played well and we can’t keep going like this.

“I think everyone would be frustrated. I think I’m doing alright. But the manager picks the team the way he thinks we can get a result. And I’ve got to make sure I’m in that. I’ve got to make him pick me.”

READ NEXT Team Sky boss claims mystery package was a decongestant

Speaking at the launch of the Munster Centre of Excellence, Meyler says he is conscious of constantly rising standards in the Premier League, and believes the centre is the kind of investment needed to get Irish youngsters up to the required standard.

“The centre at Cork is going to be brilliant. I’m just gutted it’s about 15 years too late. I would have enjoyed it. It’s becoming tougher for Irish young fellas to get to play in England, because of the money that’s there, and players coming from everywhere.

“Young fellas of Cork need it. It will help Cork City as a team, but it will also help the youth of Cork.”

Meyler also reflected on an encouraging year with Ireland

. “I got to go to the Euros, got to experience the whole thing, it was disappointing not to play, but the lads were terrific.

“Obviously I was given the opportunity against Austria and you’ve got to grab it with two hands.”

Meyler feels “four points” from the home games with Wales and Austria would be a great return. “Martin and Roy have given us a great platform and I think we’ll be going to the World Cup.”

Mind you, he took a chance with his own ambitions with one risky joke: “Obviously, the last Cork man at a World Cup decided to head away.”