13 and out: Conte’s men fall short of record

Chelsea’s defeat at Tottenham last night meant they fell one game short of equaling Arsenal’s record of 14 straight Premier League victories, a run that ended in August 2002.

Here’s how Antonio Conte’s men came within one game short of emulating the Gunners.

Hull 0 Chelsea 2, October 1

Seven days after the most lamentable performance against Arsenal of the past decade new model Chelsea emerged with debuts for Alonso and Moses as wing backs, and David Luiz in the centre of a back three.

Conte’s “my way or the highway” message saw Ivanovic and Fabregas benched and Matic and Kante paired as a defensive screen.

The reliable Willian and Costa scored second-half goals to set Chelsea on an upward trajectory. Fans gave their “Antonio, Antonio” song an early outing.

Chelsea 3 Leicester 0, October 15

Just before this win some bookmakers has suspended betting on Conte’s sacking after a maladroit report in the press. The truth of the story was that Conte had questioned his own abilities after the first half at the Emirates Stadium.

Costa scored after just seven minutes while Hazard and Moses ensured a comfortable victory. Pedro took the place of Willian, on compassionate leave following his mother’s death in Brazil. It was a significant change for the games to come.

Chelsea 4 Man United 0, October 23

There was no generosity of spirit afforded by supporters for the return of Jose Mourinho and it was not until the game was two thirds over that there was some desultory chanting of his name.

By then Chelsea were winning 3-0 and N’Golo Kante was about to take a Sunday afternoon stroll through United’s defence to score the fourth.

Pedro: Scored early on against United.

Pedro, who scored within 30 seconds, and Hazard were tormentors in chief.

Southampton 0 Chelsea 2, October 30

The winning run was interrupted by a League Cup exit against West Ham when Antonio Conte discovered that his second string lacked the depth to compete.

Injuries and international breaks permitting he has permed from 12 principal players ever since. This clean sheet kept the Premier League points tally running on maximum while Costa and Hazard scored again.

Chelsea 5 Everton 0, November 5

A Bonfire Night blast took Chelsea to the top of table when they blew away Ronald Koeman’s Everton after the Dutchman became the first manager, but not the last, to match Conte’s Chelsea formation.

Seamus Coleman should have been sent off after 10 minutes for a challenge on Diego Costa’s ankle, but the new 2016 Anger Management version of the striker got even with a formidable display of line leadership and his customary goal.

Was 5-0. Could have been 10. Hazard (two), Pedro, and Alonso added to the gaiety.

Middlesbrough 0 Chelsea 1, November 20

A pragmatic result in the style of Serie A after the dislocation caused by the international break saw Costa’s first half-goal continue a run of seven consecutive wins over the Teessiders.

Chelsea named the same X1 for the fifth consecutive game for the first time in their Premier League history.

Chelsea 2 Tottenham 1, November 26

Another savoured victory over the only team who figure above Liverpool in the Chelsea supporters’ list of most despised opponents.

Eriksen’s thundering opener was cancelled out by a gem from Pedro and a second half winner from a Victor Moses fast achieving cult status.

Cue Conte throwing frantic shapes on the touchline and raucous celebrations.

Manchester City 1 Chelsea 3, December 3

Gary Cahill’s first half display recalled hapless earlier performances against Swansea and Arsenal but an electric display of second half counter-attacking with goals from Costa, Willian and Hazard ended with the highly satisfactory sight for Blues fans of City losing it and Aguero and Fernandinho receiving red cards.

Cesc Fabregas: Played a key role in the win at Man City.

The match marked the rehabilitation of Cesc Fabregas as a key Conte player.

Chelsea 1 West Brom 0, December 11

Tony Pulis became the first man with a plan to frustrate Chelsea by fielding six central defenders but everything was undone by a bullying run from Costa down the Baggies’ right flank and an unstoppable cross shot that had Alan Shearer drooling about “old-fashioned centre-forward play.”

Sunderland 0 Chelsea 1, December 14

Cesc Fabregas scored the only goal five minutes before half time but it took a brilliant late save by Thibaut Courtois to deny Patrick van Aanholt an equaliser and take the winning sequence into double figures.

Crystal Palace 0 Chelsea 1, December 17

The game that marked time being called for Alan Pardew when Costa buried a towering header from a superb Azpilicueta cross.

“You don’t expect centre-halves to be doing that sort of thing” grumbled the (soon-to-be-former) Palace boss.

Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0, December 26

Pedro scored twice and Hazard won and converted a penalty in a club-record 12th straight Premier League win. Chelsea supporters particularly enjoyed the vision of Jack Wilshere going down with cramp.

Chelsea 4 Stoke 2, December 31

An unexpectedly attractive game as Mark Hughes decided that attack was the best form of defence for his Stoke side and the Potters caught the Stamford Bridge back three on the hop.

Goals from Cahill and Willian were cancelled out by Bruno Martins Indi and Peter Crouch as Chelsea conceded as many goals as in their previous 12 games.

The Brazilian roofed a third, though, before Costa wrapped it up be adding a late fourth.