Antonie Claassen claims Munster can go all the way

Monday, January 09, 2017
Brendan O’Brien

Everyone with a link to Munster seems to be shying away from talk of a possible third European title but Antonie Claassen believes they are capable of at least pushing close to Champions Cup success this season.

It’s easy to see why. As Racing’s No.8, Claassen had the ill fortune of fronting up to CJ Stander and a superb Munster back row during the Irish province’s 25-point win in Colombes on Saturday evening.

The impression left was considerable.

“At the moment, they have everything to reach the quarter-final, semi-final and final,” said the French international.

“They have an awesome pack, a brilliant defence. Why not? With everything that has happened, why not?”

Racing’s laissez-faire attitude to Europe after three defeats was evident in their inability to create a single opening — their try owed mostly to fortune— and Munster’s application and accuracy were simply too much.

“They played a huge game tonight, they were very direct and aggressive.

“They came with such huge intent and wanted to pay homage to their head coach.

“They played a huge game tonight and good luck to them in the Champions Cup.”

For Racing, the next few weeks look bleak. Thomond in a fortnight’s time certainly holds little prospect of joy, particularly so if Munster find themselves in need of the win and perhaps even the bonus point in order to claim top spot and/or a home quarter-final.

Ronan O’Gara’s voice will likely be prominent that week.

“Ronan is always vocal,” said Claassen.

“He always tries to pick up the boys. This was a particularly important game for him as well, playing against his old club after all that happened. He is always up for it. Sometimes he feels he wishes he could still play.

“He gives 100% all the time and he is very professional. His track record speaks for itself. Look at the defensive structures he brought in for us last season when we won the league. The way he works with the guys, he has come a long way and has improved all the time. We are very glad to have him here.”

