Basketball: UCD in control as Warriors suffer biggest defeat

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors suffered their biggest defeat since returning to the Men’s Super League when they lost 92-63 to UCD Marian at the Tralee Sports complex.

Picture credit: UCD Marian stand for a minute’s silence in a packed Tralee Sports Complex before Saturday’s Men’s Super League clash with Tralee Warriors in memory of Neptune and Ireland U18 basketball star Liam Chandler, following his sudden death in Cork. Picture: Domnick Walsh

In front of the biggest attendance of the season, Warriors were outgunned by their Dublin opponents, who commanded a 44-31 interval lead.

Coach Mark Bernsen was disappointed, but gracious in defeat.

“We simply didn’t play well and credit to UCD Marian they were worthy winners.

“They took control from tip off and we didn’t respond, but look, I know the guys underachieved and, once we adjust one or two things, I am sure we will bounce back.”

The mood in the UCD Marian camp was one of elation, as captain Conor Meany reflected on a superb performance.

“We are pleased in the manner the game panned out for us and probably it was our first 40 minutes overall performance of the season.”

UCC Demons continued their recent good form, easily beating Eanna 92-77.

Demons laid the foundation for this win with a superb first-half display that saw them surge into a 23-point interval lead.

In the second half, it was a case of closing out the game and, though Eanna improved, the game was decided long before the final buzzer.

The Cork side have played the majority of their games on the road and captain Kyle Hosford praised his teammates focus.

“We take it one game at a time and, although we have various injuries within the squad, our camaraderie has made us a stronger unit,” said Hosford.

DCU Saints American Dee Proby is taking the league by storm and another massive 40 points contribution helped his side see off basement side Kubs 87-76.

Credit to Kubs, who have yet to experience a win this season, they battled hard.

Saints coach Joey Boylan was again delighted.

“We laid the foundation for this win with a clinical first-half display and, although Kubs to their credit tried hard, we were always in control.” Belfast Star lost at home for the second consecutive week, this time going down to Templeogue 89-84.

Clinical Templeogue shooting helped them lead by 12 at the break and, while Star produced a mini revival in the second half, a 27-point contribution from Michael Bonaparte helped them secure the all-important win.

Killester got back to winning ways when defeating Maree 80-69, with Royce Williams scoring 17 points.

In the Women’s Super League the big game of the weekend saw the honours go to DCU Mercy, who thrashed Ambassador UCC Glanmire 78-58.

The Dublin side dominated from the opening quarter, going in at the break with a 24-point lead.

In the second half, DCU closed out the game, as the opening 20 minutes came back to haunt Glanmire, much to the disappointment of coach Mark Scannell.

Scannell said: “We simply didn’t do enough and, credit to DCU, they shut down our major threats, but simply it was a horrible day at the office for us.”

Killester were made work hard before defeating WIT Wildcats 70-65 in a tremendous game at Clontarf.

The Waterford side ,with Cathy Kavanagh (25) in superb form, led 40-38 at the break, but in the second half Killester gained control to win what was an epic encounter.