Michael Quinlivan to miss Tipp clash with Cavan

All-star forward Michael Quinlivan will miss out on Tipperary’s All-Ireland SFC round 2B qualifier clash with Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday week.

Coach/selector Shane Stapleton says Quinlivan won’t have recovered in time from the ankle ligament damage sustained in the Munster semi-final loss to Cork — while corner back Shane O’Connell is also unavailable after he picked up a stress fracture in his foot in the same game.

However, midfielder Jack Kennedy is back in training while Kevin and Ian Fahey have resumed light work. Emmett Moloney is also back in contention for a starting place but Willie Connors was injured on U21 hurling duty against Limerick last week, and is another absentee.

Tipp’s trip to Cavan will revive memories of their famous qualifier victory over Derry at the same venue in last summer’s campaign. But Stapleton admits drawing Cavan on their home patch is a difficult task.

He said: “We expected it, to be honest, the way things were going. We nearly expected Armagh away, for a repeat of the promotion decider.

“We’re not surprised. At no stage did we think we’d get a home draw against one of the Division 4 sides, it’s just the way the year has gone. We knew we’d have another big challenge to face.

“It’s back up to where the journey back last year in Cavan. We have good memories from there and it might revive our season again.”