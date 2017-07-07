Home»Sport»Soccer

PAUL ROUSE: Is Brexit set to scupper Irish World Cup bid?

Friday, July 07, 2017

There are genuine reasons for concern over Brexit’s impact on Ireland’s bid for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, writes Paul Rouse.

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne has played down the impact Brexit might have on Ireland's World Cup bid.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS rugby, ireland, world cup, bid, 2023, brexit

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

EU rejection of special Brexit status for North 'disappointing' - Sinn Féin

Paris Climate Change Agreement could fall apart after Brexit, report finds

Regions to tap Brexit jobs, says IDA

Business services darken Brexit clouds over UK

More in this Section

We must act fast to stop the Arctic getting even smaller

Donald Trump using Poland as springboard for another attack on EU

Michael Clifford: Blunders and coincidences abound in Charleton tribunal revelations

Cork fire: A history of Our Lady’s Hospital: ‘They deserve our best. They have got our worst’


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

PSG won't let us buy Marco Verratti, claims Barca president

Football rumours: Ructions at Chelsea and transfer stirrings at Liverpool and Arsenal

Rob Howley: We've got some plays up our sleeve

Rory McIlroy playing catch-up after first day of Irish Open

Lifestyle

Time for women's voices to be heard in Government

Ask Audrey: Two words of English from a Donegal man, and I’m getting undressed

Woyzeck in Winter sees two become one

Scene and heard: Entertainment news round-up

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 05, 2017

    • 7
    • 16
    • 18
    • 20
    • 24
    • 37
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 