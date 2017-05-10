Home»Sport»Soccer

DONAL LENIHAN: Ireland already casting an eye towards Rugby World Cup 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Donal Lenihan

You might be forgiven for thinking this is a bit of a down week, rugby wise, but you would be wrong, with a few significant events looming on the horizon.

Bill Beaumont helps dignitaries with the traditional ceremonial opening of the sake barrel at the pre Rugby World Cup Japan 2019 reception

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS rugby, rugby world cup

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Seriously IRFU, it’s long past time to give club game respect


Breaking Stories

'I'm going to visit the temples because I need to pray' jokes England boss Eddie Jones after RWC draw

Cork City midfielder named Player of the Month for April

Ireland U17s into European Championship quarter-finals despite 7-0 loss

June tests against Japan 'a good indication of what will come in two years times', says Schmidt

Lifestyle

Michael Twomey is a true stalwart of Cork theatre

How giving up meat could save the world

Cycle the Giro with a holiday on the South Tyrol

Dennis Quaid: I can be a really embarrassing dad if I want to be

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, May 06, 2017

    • 3
    • 7
    • 17
    • 21
    • 22
    • 28
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 