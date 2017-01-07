Home»Sport»GAA»Hurling

Cork outplayed as UCC finally get their hands on Canon O'Brien Cup

Saturday, January 07, 2017
Denis Hurley

UCC 0-22 Cork 1-13: UCC always led as they claimed victory in the Canon O’Brien Cup for the first time at the Mardyke last night.

The fifth running of the event saw Cork forced to work with largely an U21 panel with only Cormac Murphy, Conor Lehane and Daniel Kearney having championship experience. A totally different side will take to the field against Kerry in the Munster SHL tomorrow.

UCC, with the Fitzgibbon Cup just around the corner, were sharper, even without notable players like Michael Breen.

“Any time you lose a game, you’re disappointed,” Cork manager Kieran Kingston said, “but I suppose we had a squad here and another squad training outside in CIT, we’re trying to balance both because of the schedule”.

Alan Cadogan – whose brother Eoin was putting the Cork side through their paces as he is strength and conditioning coach for the U21s – shone brightly, with seven points, while Tipperary’s Billy McCarthy contributed five points from centre-forward.

An early 0-7 to 0-2 lead for the College was reduced as Lehane dragged Cork back into it, but the five-point gap had been restored by half-time, UCC 0-12 to 0-7 in front. They had moved 0-17 to 0-9 clear when Cork sub Tomás O’Connor goaled midway through the second half, pulling to the net after Cormac Murphy’s delivery broke. That was as close as Cork would come, however.

Scorers for UCC:

A Cadogan (0-7, 3 frees), B McCarthy (0-5), A Spillane, M O’Brien, D Hannon (0-2 each), G O’Brien, S Hegarty, R O’Shea (free), C Roche (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork:

C Lehane (0-6, 1 free), T O’Connor (1-0), L Meade, D Kearney (0-2 each), C Murphy, B Hennessy, D O’Driscoll (0-1 each).

UCC (Cork clubs unless stated):

D Desmond (Éire Óg); I Kenny (Ballygunner, Waterford), C Spillane (Castlelyons), S Roche (Shamrocks); N Motherway (Dungourney), C Gleeson (Fourmilewater, Waterford), R Cahalane (Ballymartle); J Barron (Fourmilewater, Waterford), R O’Shea (Carrigaline); M O’Brien (Ferrybank, Waterford), B McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields, Tipperary), S Hegarty (Dungourney); A Cadogan (Douglas), J O’Flynn (Erin’s Own), A Spillane (Castlelyons).

Subs:

J Barry (Castlelyons) for Desmond, G O’Brien (Roanmore) for O’Flynn (both half-time), D Hannon (Newmarket) for A Spillane (44), N Cashman (Blackrock) for M O’Brien (50), C Browne (James Stephens, Kilkenny) for O’Shea (55), D O’Brien (St Ita’s) for C Spillane, B O’Sullivan (Ballygunner, Waterford) for Cadogan (60).

CORK:

P Collins (Ballinhassig); J Sheehan (Erin’s Own), E Gunning (Na Piarsaigh), D Browne (Kanturk); D Dooling (Glen Rovers), A O’Callaghan (Blackrock), C Murphy (Mallow); C O’Leary (Valley Rovers), B Hennessy (St Finbarr’s); C Lehane (Midleton), L Meade (Newcestown), D Kearney (Sarsfields); T O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), M O’Halloran (Blackrock), D O’Driscoll (Carrigtwohill).

Subs:

C Walsh (St Finbarr’s) for Walsh, T O’Connor (Inniscarra) for O’Mahony (both half-time), J Cashman (Blackrock) for O’Callaghan (40), D Dalton (Fr O’Neills) for Collins (42), I Cahill (Cloyne) for O’Driscoll (47), E Murphy (Sarsfields) for Sheehan (51).

Referee:

D Kirwan (Éire Óg).

