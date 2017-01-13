GAA introduces ‘claims loading’ for injury fund

The GAA has introduced “claims loading” for its injury fund as a result of reviewing the insurance claims made by units of the association, such as clubs and counties, over the past three seasons.

While subscription rates for U21 teams have dropped from €450 to €200 per team and the old injury fund reward rebate will be replaced with a claims discount for eligible units, there will be keen interest on the three claims loading bands that are proposed, given that it is based on the GAA’s examination of subscriptions paid and the nature of the claims made on the fund.

It is understood that units in Band 1 will have a 10% load applied to total team subscriptions due and this will be displayed on the invoice when registration is completed.

Units in Band 2 will have a 50% load applied to total team subscriptions due, to be displayed on the invoice when registration is completed, while those units in Band 3 will have a 100% load applied to total team subscriptions due.

Units that do not meet the criteria to qualify for the discount or whose claims experience does not warrant the application of a claims loading will not see any change to subscription rates, with the exception of the reduced U21 team rate if applicable.

The discount or loading has been calculated based on a review of three years of data across each unit of team subscriptions paid into the fund against claims payments drawn from the fund.

Other terms and conditions of the fund remain unchanged and further communication will issue when the system is available for registration. When the system is available the payment deadline date will remain unchanged at March 31.

Players will be covered by the fund from January 1 once registered and paid in full by March 31 as in prior years.