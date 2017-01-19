Home»Sport»GAA»Football

Dublin set to finalise Spawell purchase

Thursday, January 19, 2017
By John Fogarty
GAA Correspondent

Dublin are expected to seal a deal to purchase the southside Spawell complex to develop a 25,000 stadium by the end of the month.

The county board had previously bid for the NAMA-owned 35-acre site situated in Templeogue off the M50 adjacent to the Faughs and St Judes’ GAA clubs. However, their offer was believed to be approximately €500,000 less than the €9 million-plus price that was accepted.

The decision prompted criticism from Dublin secretary John Costello, who claimed NAMA had abdicated its duty towards community development. However, it was reported negotiations between the board and Davy Investment, who manage the complex, opened in the latter half of 2016 and an agreement is understood to be imminent.

As well as a stadium, Dublin had planned to build four full-size pitches and other facilities on the site. It may now serve as their official centre of excellence.

READ NEXT Páraic Duffy: Sky deal has been ‘terrific’ for Irish diaspora

If the deal goes through, they will likely draw down €2 million of central GAA funding that had been ring-fenced for them for their scrapped development of a green site in Rathcoole.

Such a venture would see the Templogue/ Tallaght area become a veritable stadia belt: the National Basketball Arena is just over a kilometre away across the M50 and Tallaght Stadium, home of Shamrock Rovers, a further 3km west.

Spawell is currently a social venue which includes a bar, pitch and putt course, golf driving range, tennis and squash courts, gym, all-weather soccer pitches and several commercial premises. Plans to develop it into a hotel resort were approved in 2010 but the economic downturn put paid to them becoming realised.

Meanwhile, the GAA are today expected to announce Bord Gáis as their new associate sponsor of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship. Backers of the U21 competition since 2009, Bord Gáis will join Centra and Littlewoods, who came on board before Christmas. Along with the online fashion retailers, they replace Etihad Airways and Liberty Insurance.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS football, gaa, dublin

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Kevin McManamon: Embracing sports psychology is a ‘no-brainer’

Dermot Earley reveals his plans for the GPA

Aussies Rules teams eyeing up Kerry’s David Shaw

Cork players are happy with Fermoy facility, says Ger Lane


Breaking Stories

Philippe Coutinho's long-awaited return was totally overshadowed by Lucas Leiva scoring his first goal since 2010

GAA round-up: Cork hurlers continue unbeaten start to the year

FA Cup wrap: Liverpool advance while Shane Long secures Saints’ progress

Footballer facing FA charge over Harry Arter comments

Lifestyle

Check out some top life advice from a variety of experts

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 