Cork want probe after sliotars taken from goalmouth

Cork GAA officials are expected to bring an incident before last Sunday’s provincial hurling final to the attention of the Munster Council in the coming days.

During the national anthem before last Sunday’s Munster SHC final, stewards in Semple Stadium informed Cork officials that a bag of sliotars in the Rebel goalmouth had been taken by an individual dressed in a Clare tracksuit and thrown into the crowd.

Cork officials had to replace the sliotars for goalkeeper Anthony Nash’s puck-outs before the game began and are expected to seek an explanation for the incursion into the playing area by the individual concerned.

If the Munster Council decides to proceed with a sanction, then, based on the experience of former Clare manager Davy Fitzgerald, who now manages Wexford, the individual may face up to eight weeks on the sideline.

Fitzgerald was charged earlier this year after the Wexford-Tipperary league semi-final under the rules governing ‘misconduct at games by team officials’ when he entered the playing area and clashed with Tipperary player Jason Forde.

He received an eight-week ban, which forced him to watch Wexford’s Leinster SHC clash against Kilkenny from a specially constructed booth in Wexford Park.

Meanwhile, Cork management reported a clean bill of health after the game, apart from a cut to the chin of defender Colm Spillane.

It means that senior selector John Meyler will pick from a full squad for Thursday night’s Munster U21 semi-final against Waterford in Walsh Park. Waterford are reigning All-Ireland champions at the grade, but Cork are carrying 12 U21 players on their senior panel at present, including senior starters Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Shane Kingston and Luke Meade.

Clare and Limerick meet tomorrow night at the Gaelic Grounds in the other semi-final.