Cork Con still reaping the rewards for great season

The Ulster Bank All-Ireland League season may be over but Cork Constitution are still claiming silverware and plaudits.

The custodians of the Temple Hill trophy cabinet have been busy in recent week, welcoming the AIL Division 1A and Bateman Cup trophies.

But their work is not done - with another four honours garnered at the fifth annual Ulster Bank League Awards in the Aviva Stadium last night.

Out-half Tomás Quinlan was named Division 1A Rising Star of the Year and the top flight’s top point scorer (200). Captain Niall Kenneally was crowned Division 1A Player of the Year with Brian Hickey selected as Division 1A Coach of the Year.

It was almost a clean slate for the Cork side, but Young Munster’s Colm Skehan pipped the club’s three nominees to the Ulster Bank Provincial Player of Year award. Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt presented the awards with all four provinces represented in the 15 categories.

IRFU President Stephen Hilditch said: “The Ulster Bank League allows clubs to showcase their talent, their communities and the values rugby represents. These awards are a welcome recognition of the dedication and commitment of not just the players but the volunteers in our clubs that represent the bedrock of our game.

“On behalf of the IRFU I would like to congratulate the individual winners and their clubs and express our gratitude to Ulster Bank for their continuing support of our club competition.”

Ulster Bank League Awards Player of the Year - Division 1A: Niall Kenneally, Cork Constitution;

Top Try Scorer - Division 1A: Daniel McEvoy, Lansdowne;

Top Points Scorer - Division 1A: Tomás Quinlan, Cork Constitution;

Rising Star of the Year - Division 1A: Tomás Quinlan, Cork Constitution;

Coach of the Year - Division 1A: Brian Hickey, Cork Constitution;

Player of the Year - Division 1B: Jordan Conroy, Buccaneers;

Player of the Year - Division 2A: Stephen Irvine, Banbridge;

Player of the Year - Division 2B: Jack Keating, Greystones;

Player of the Year - Division 2C: Kuba Wojtkowicz, Sligo;

Club PRO (Public Relations Officer) of the Year: Ken Redpath, City of Armagh;

Volunteer of the Year: Mick Dempsey, Naas RFC;

Provincial Players of the Year, Connacht: Kuba Wojtkowicz, Sligo,

Leinster: Eamonn Mills, Lansdowne;

Munster: Colm Skehan, Young Munster;

Ulster: Joe Dunleavy, City of Derry.