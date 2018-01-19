Home»Sport»Soccer

Connacht's Conor Carey wants to make his mark

Friday, January 19, 2018
John Fallon

Connacht prop Conor Carey is hoping to push on this spring and start emulating some of the achievements enjoyed by the tightheads he came through with on an exceptional Irish U20 squad.

Carey has impressed for Connacht this season and with Finlay Bealham ruled out for a few weeks, the Belfast-born 26-year old has an opportunity to make progress.

Carey, whose first campaign with Connacht last season was disrupted by a five-month foot injury, came to prominence with an Ireland U-20 squad where the tighthead competition came from Tadhg Furlong, Marty Moore and Bealham.

All the other three have been capped by Ireland and Carey, who joined Connacht after a stint with Nottingham, is keen to push on after coming through with that exceptional bunch of tightheads under Mike Ruddock’s guidance in 2011.

“It was a few years ago, you didn’t think Ireland had many tightheads and now there seems to be ten very good ones. Andrew Porter is 21, he is a freak, and there are more coming through,” said Carey.

He has chalked up 30 appearances for Connacht, 18 of them this season and has played in all five Challenge Cup games and is hoping to nail down a home quarter-final when they take on Oyonnax at the Sportsground tomorrow.

“It’s gone well. I am injury-free which is good. I am enjoying it. I am enjoying the competition. Finlay has been playing some of the best rugby I have seen him playing since they won the PRO12. He has rightly had the three shirt for most of the season.

“I have been trying to up my game to try to displace him. In recent weeks I have put in some decent performances and I hope the two of us can keep pushing. It only makes us better and we have got Dominic Roberston-McCoy coming back as well. Before he got injured he was pushing really hard. He went really well against Worcester last time. There is a lot of competition there.” The 24-24 draw away to Worcester last weekend has left Connacht fighting a battle to make a top two seeding which would secure a home semi-final if they advance, but Carey stressed they weren’t looking beyond tomorrow’s game.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

SportRugbyConnacht

More in this Section

No lifetime ban but Gerbrandt Grobler getting ‘lifetime of criticism’

Kicking Conor Murray showing his all-round worth to Munster’s cause

Lasting memory of Anthony Foley to be unveiled at Shannon RFC

Eddie Jones begins mind games with Joe Schmidt before Six Nations


Breaking Stories

Football rumours: Another defender for Man City?

Chelsea turn to Peter Crouch following Andy Carroll injury blow

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breathe away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 17, 2018

    • 1
    • 4
    • 25
    • 31
    • 32
    • 38
    • 45

Full Lotto draw results »