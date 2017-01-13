The importance of using antibiotics correctly

“One sometimes finds what one is not looking for” (Sir Alexander Fleming)

THE discovery of antibiotics, such as penicillin, by Sir Alexander Fleming, and others, was one of the great breakthroughs in medicine.

Antibiotics can cure infections that used to cause life-threatening conditions.

Because of the improper use of antibiotics, more bacteria are resistant and treatment is again difficult. Thus, it is important to use antibiotics correctly.

Ireland’s emergency departments are dealing with a crisis of overcrowding, due partly to an increase in community-acquired respiratory infections.

Most coughs, colds, and flu symptoms are due to viruses, which, although unpleasant, will run their course and the person will get better.

Your family doctor or your pharmacist will choose treatments to relieve the symptoms, while your body’s natural defences fight the cause.

It is proper, in some cases, to treat with antibiotics, and your doctor is the gatekeeper to safe, selective, and appropriate use.

In many cases, antibiotics are not necessary. When they are, follow these guidelines:

* Only use antibiotics that are prescribed for you by a health-care professional

* Follow the instructions on the label precisely

* Always finish the full prescription

* Never use left-over antibiotics

* Do not share antibiotics with others

* Do not take antibiotics to treat a virus

* Trust your family doctor. He or she may send you home without antibiotics, or with a prescription for several days later, to allow the probable viral cause to run its course.

If you are in hospital there are several things both health professionals and you can do to avoid unnecessary antibiotic use.

At Mater Private Cork, all inpatients are cared for in single, private rooms, and all areas have dedicated, ‘electronic’ hand-hygiene sinks, significantly lowering the spread of infection.

The infection-control team has strict oversight on anti-microbial prescribing. However, the most important prevention tool is hand-washing.

“Care starts with clean hands. Hand hygiene has a major role to play in the prevention of infection, as clean hands reduce the risk of the spread of bugs and infections,” says Eileen McAuliffe, infection prevention and control nurse.

“Hand-washing is the most effective way to prevent the spread of germs and infections.

“Never feel uncomfortable about asking anyone — hospital staff, visitors, family, or friends — to wash their hands, or to use a hand gel, before coming in contact with you or your surroundings.”

Hand-washing technique

To wash your hands properly, use warm water and soap for 30 seconds: Wet hands under running water and apply soap.

Rub the palms of both hands together. Spread the soap over the back of your hands and in between all fingers. Grip the fingers on each hand and rub.

Rub all around both thumbs, down towards your wrist. Using your fingertips, rub the palm of each hand.

Rinse clean and dry with a fresh towel.

How to use hand gel

Place a small amount of the gel in the centre of your hands

Rub around all surfaces, paying special attention to the finger tips.

Once the gel is dry, your hands are clean and disinfected.

It is important to note that if your hands are visibly dirty, you should wash and dry them before applying the gel.

