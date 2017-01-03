MAKING CENTS: Lose the pounds without losing the euro too

Consumer advice with Gráinne McGuinness

The decorations are ready to come down and even the unloved stragglers in the chocolate selections have been polished off at this stage. Christmas is most definitely over and many of us will be aiming to recover from the festive indulgence with health and fitness resolutions. Time will tell if we will stick to them in the long-term but in the meanwhile here are some ways to minimise the costs of a new-found commitment to health.

If you simply want to get yourself moving more frequently, you should consider a couch to 5k plan. These programmes are designed to get absolute beginners from the first walk to running 5km, building up over six to nine weeks. There is no need for a personal trainer, just google ‘couch to 5k’ to find a range of free plans online and choose one that suits you. If you have a smartphone you can go one better and download an app to keep you on track. There are a number of free versions available; the C25K from Zen Labs is one of the most popular and is free on both iTunes and Android. Initially these plans only look for 30 minutes exercise three times a week, gradually increasing in intensity — so you don’t need to buy expensive, top-of-the-range trainers from the start. The ones in the back of your wardrobe (from last January maybe) will get you started and you can reward yourself with snazzy new runners when you’ve achieved your first 5k and are confident you will keep it up.

C25K is just one of many apps that can be used to get you started on a fitness journey. If you prefer something more gentle than running, the Daily Yoga app is also free and has been downloaded more than five million times. Its 10 Day Beginner Tour will introduce you to a host of short, simple workouts you can try yourself. There are different intensity levels and durations so you can customise classes to your own requirements and workouts are divided by themes such as stress relief and targeting body parts.

If your focus is on tracking your diet, MyFitnessPal is a hugely popular app that boasts it has helped users lose more than 200m pounds. The basic version is free to download and use and features a database of more than five million foods. The great thing about the app is it lets you store favourite and frequently eaten foods and copy information when you repeat meals. With research showing that keeping a food diary helps in weight loss, this app is a straightforward way to keep track with your phone. And if you decide to add in exercise down the line, MyFitnessPal can be integrated with many other pedometers, fitness apps and devices.

An increasing number of local authorities and town councils around the country are doing their bit for fitness, by providing free-to-use outdoor gyms in parks and open areas. These come equipped with a range of equipment, everything from cross-trainers and waist-twisters to pull-down machines and pull-up bars.

Your local leisure centre with heating and changing rooms may seem more appealing but every year people sign up to annual subscriptions that go unused after a couple of months (or less!). The eventual cost per use is crazy. Outdoor gyms provide a free way of starting an exercise programme, just make sure you don’t overdo at the start and get advice on using equipment you are unfamiliar with. Check with your local authority for the nearest facility.

If you have decided you are going to cycle your way to better health, check with your employer to see if you can avail of the Cycle to Work Scheme.

Under this tax incentive scheme employers can pay for bicycles and bicycle equipment for their employees and the employee pays back through a salary sacrifice arrangement of up to 12 months. The employee is not liable for tax, PRSI, or USC on their repayments.

As with all resolutions, you should be sure you will use it before you commit to buying a bike, but if you will this scheme gives average savings of 29%-49% of the retail cost, depending on income.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Lots of Irish retailers have new year’s resolutions in mind at the moment, but Lidl’s ‘Healthy Habits’ range is particularly appealing to anyone hoping to work on their nutrition.

A highlight of the range, in store from Thursday, is the return of its Silvercrest Nutrition Mixer, a budget-friendly version of the Nutribullet.

For €39.99 customers get the blender base with two different blades for blending and chopping, a 700ml and a 350ml jug, plus a variety of lids for storage and bringing soups and smoothies on the go. It includes a recipe booklet to get you started.

The range also includes a 450w juicer for €29.99 and a nutrition scale for €12.99. At €12.99, the 1.8L Ernesto Steamer is made from flexible, heat-resistant silicone and allows for quick and gentle cooking. To transport all the healthy creations to work and school, they have an eight piece food storage container set for €5.99. All on sale on Thursday, January 5.